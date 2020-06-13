The report today notes as follows:
New cases: 0
Total infected: 227
Recovered: 224
Dead: 3
People deemed ‘at risk’ checked: 13,268 (+62 on yesterday)
Persons Under Investigation: 12,379 (+58)
Waiting for test results: 28 (+4)
Receiving hospital treatment: 0 (no change)
With the report marked as accurate as of 24:00hrs June 9, it has now been 16 days since the last case was confirmed in Phuket:
https://www.thephuketnews.com/chinese-wife-of-italian-engineer-phuket-latest-covid-case-76176.php
