Phuket court issues arrest warrant for man who cut off wife’s hand

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court on Monday (Feb 19) issued an arrest warrant for a man who last Friday cut off his wife’s hand during a heated argument.

Chutharat Plerin

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 11:58AM

The injured Yaowapa Kowai, 47, seen here arriving by ambulance at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The injured Yaowapa Kowai, 47, seen here arriving by ambulance at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikun of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Feb 21), “After checking we found that the suspect is of an unknown nationality. He lived with Yaowapa Kowai, 47, as a husband and wife. He did not have a Thai ID card, but local residents told us the man goes by the name ‘Kam’. At this stage we believe he is Laotian.

An arrest warrant has been issued for attempt murder, and we are now hunting for the suspect so he can be brought in to face legal action,Lt Chanat said.

Lt Chanat also confirmed that Ms Yaowapa and her son Songpon Thongsai, 23, who was also injured in the attack, are safe but are still receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police last Friday (Feb 16) begun their hunt for the man who viciously attacked his wife, cutting off her left hand, and injuring her son who had tried to intervene to protect his mother.

Lt Chanat was notified of the incident at 9pm last Friday. He and rescue workers arrived at a house opposite Phuket Shooting Range in Moo 10 on Patak Rd, which runs between Chalong and Kata, to find Ms Yaowapa Kowai unconscious and face down in a pool of blood on the floor. Ms Yaowapa had sustained slash wounds on her chest, face and her left hand had been severed. (See story here.)

 

 
