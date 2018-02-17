The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket police hunt man who cut off wife’s hand, slashed stepson

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a Thai man who last night (Feb 16) viciously attacked his wife, cutting off her left hand, and injuring his stepson who had tried to intervene to protect his mother.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 February 2018, 10:19AM

Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikun of Chalong Police was notified of the incident at 9pm last night. Lt Chanat and rescue workers arrived at a house opposite Phuket Shooting Range in Moo 10 on Patak Rd, which runs between Chalong and Kata.

Inside the house they found a woman, identified as Yaowapa Kowai, 47, unconscious and face down in a puddle of blood on the floor. Ms Yaowapa has sustained slash wounds on her chest, face and her left hand had been severed.

A male victim, identified as Songpon Thongsai, 23 was found nearby with slash wounds on his left arm. Both victims, along with Ms Yaowapa’s severed hand, were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment.

Lt Chanat said, “Mr Songpon, who is Ms Yaowapa’s son, told us that his stepfather’s name is Sayam Onwai, aged 40. Sayam was as arguing with Ms Yaowapa before he used a knife to attack her. Mr Songpon tried to stop the attack but he was also slashed by Sayam. After that Sayam sped away.

After we checked Sayam Onwai name in the civil registration system we found that he had a fake identification card. We are now hunting for Sayam to face legal action,Lt Chanat added.

Police have yet to recover the weapon used in the attack.

 

 
