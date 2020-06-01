Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

PHUKET: Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet today welcomed the silent move by provincial officials to allow hotels across the island to reopen.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 1 June 2020, 05:14PM

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet. Photo PR Phuket

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet. Photo PR Phuket

Mr Thanusak was unaware of the rule change when contacted by The Phuket News and asked to see a copy of the order issued by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last night. On page 34 of the 37-page order, all venues registered under the Hotels Act were permitted to reopen from June 1.

After confirming that hotels were indeed allowed to open, Mr Thanusak praised the move.

“Those hotels in a position to reopen now can do so. Allowing hotels to reopen can help to reduce unemployment in Phuket,” he said.

Mr Thanusak pointed out that many hotels were not prepared to open immediately, as many had wound down their operations since they were ordered to close on April 4.

“But at least this gives hotel operators a choice. Those who are not ready to reopen can remain closed, as there are no tourists right now, but if they are ready they can reopen,” he added.

Mr Thanusak pointed out that hotels must now adjust their operations to include the ‘new normal’ health and hygiene requirements, not only to abide by the law but also to help instill confidence among potential tourists to want to come to Phuket.

He also pointed out that more needed to be done to allow tourists to come to Phuket, namely reopening Phuket International Airport to at least allow domestic flights for now, and critically for international flights later.

“More needs to be done in terms of marketing also, so potential tourists can feel confident in choosing to enjoy their holiday here,” he said.

Mr Thansuak repeated his advice for hoteliers to use the COVID-19 forced closure as a time to renovate properties and train staff.

“That way, their businesses will be more value-add attractive and more competitive for when the next tourism high season comes in about six months time,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials mark one week of zero new COVID cases
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road
Phuket hotels allowed to reopen
Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted
Stranded Thais return from London, several feverish
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Overwhelming ‘yes’ vote for exec decrees
Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open
Last Phuket COVID patient discharged from hospital
Three arrested for attempting to smuggle 230kg of kratom into Phuket
Two dead as truck hits power pole
Group demands help for troubled THAI customers
Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID
Last two COVID patients at Phuket ‘field hospital’ go home
Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

 

Phuket community
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Can somebody ask the Maj. Gen. which planet he comes from ??...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

Opening for who? First open the airport and let free travel to the provinces, stop locking up the p...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

As I have posted before there is an exemption for Thai fishermen and those going about their work - ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

How can the hotels open today if there is no public transport available on to the island ???...(Read More)

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

Barriers around Nai Harn Lake were removed last week it is possible to excercise around the lake. T...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

I wonder where my comments go? So can we assume that a hotel's swimming pool would be deemed a ...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Regarding the registration requirements, showed this article to a person from another Province - the...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

LOL....Thai nutcases in action... Muay Thai is allowed but Karate and Taekwondo not...can somebody t...(Read More)

Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted

Swimming pools,Lakes, water activities allowed, BEACHES ,no , nein, нет, ไม่ ,tidak, 沒...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

The beach is the he safest place to be , after a study by the Chinese governments health department ...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 