British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead

Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead

PHUKET: Phuket officials have recognised 51 road accidents resulting in five deaths and 51 people injured during the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign for Songkran 2023, which concluded at midnight last night (Apr 17).

transportaccidentsSafetydeathpolicetourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 April 2023, 12:57PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The official report for the campaign came from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and was released on the Public Relations Phuket Facebook page this morning (Apr 18).

Of the five killed during the campaign, which began last Tuesday (Apr 11), four were males and one was female, said the report. No other details of the deadly accidents were reported.

The report also marked the deaths and injuries during the 24-hour period of yesterday (Apr 17), Day 7 of the campaign. There were seven accidents resulting in seven people injured (two males, five females), but no deaths during Apr 17, said the report.

Last year, Phuket officials recognised four deaths and 28 people injured in 32 accidents during the Songkran Thai New Year holidays.

National road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported zero deaths but 52 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 17). At time of posting this story ThaiRSC recognised zero deaths but 22 people injured in road accidents already today (Apr 18).

ThaiRSC reported today (Apr 18) that so far this year 46 people had died and 7,086 people were injured in accidents on the island’s roads.

Brightview Center

As of today, Phuket Police and related officials involved in the ‘Seven Days’ campaign have released no details of the accidents that occurred during the ‘Seven Days’ or the arrests made by police during the campaign.

So far 47 people have died and 7,092 people have been injured in road accidents on the island since the year began, reports national road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC).

The agency also marks that Phuket suffered no deaths and 52 people injured in road accidents yesterday (Apr 17).

Nationwide, 42 people died and 2,040 people were injured in road accidents throughout the country yesterday (Apr 17).

According to ThaiRSC, 4,818 people have died and 244,246 people have been injured in road accidents in Thailand since the start of the year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction
Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues
More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Seven injured, no deaths recorded for Day 6 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport
One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing
Phuket Water Festival making a splash
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist
EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats
Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Security stepped up after attacks in South
Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea
TAT optimistic about reaching long-haul market target

 

Phuket community
More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

TIT Thailand 360k active duty. 1,400 Generals/Admirals US. 482k active duty. 650 Generals/Admir...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Did I miss it ? Yes Kurt,you did. Nothing new here....(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

medical reports to investigate an assault visible on CCTV- what complete BS. On an island full of co...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

1. The American fool. Being drunk and arguing with the DJ. He really did ask for trouble. 2. The...(Read More)

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

USA has ~650 Generals in the military. Thailand has ~1,000. US has fought in many wars, while Thail...(Read More)

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

It is very disheartening to have so many sign up even though Thailand hasn't had a war in almost...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

More floating barges coming? Put them at Chalong-,other piers, and next to ferry services to Phi Phi...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Where we able to read any Government storm warning ahead of this happening? Did I miss it? Climate c...(Read More)

PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport

--- if people don't need a motorbike but have choice to use public transport. How high will be t...(Read More)

PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport

JohnC, can we believe that taxi- and PLTO mafia are able to do what they do without the blessing of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners

 