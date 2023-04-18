Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead

PHUKET: Phuket officials have recognised 51 road accidents resulting in five deaths and 51 people injured during the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign for Songkran 2023, which concluded at midnight last night (Apr 17).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 April 2023, 12:57PM

Image: PR Phuket

The official report for the campaign came from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and was released on the Public Relations Phuket Facebook page this morning (Apr 18).

Of the five killed during the campaign, which began last Tuesday (Apr 11), four were males and one was female, said the report. No other details of the deadly accidents were reported.

The report also marked the deaths and injuries during the 24-hour period of yesterday (Apr 17), Day 7 of the campaign. There were seven accidents resulting in seven people injured (two males, five females), but no deaths during Apr 17, said the report.

Last year, Phuket officials recognised four deaths and 28 people injured in 32 accidents during the Songkran Thai New Year holidays.

National road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported zero deaths but 52 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 17). At time of posting this story ThaiRSC recognised zero deaths but 22 people injured in road accidents already today (Apr 18).

ThaiRSC reported today (Apr 18) that so far this year 46 people had died and 7,086 people were injured in accidents on the island’s roads.

As of today, Phuket Police and related officials involved in the ‘Seven Days’ campaign have released no details of the accidents that occurred during the ‘Seven Days’ or the arrests made by police during the campaign.

Nationwide, 42 people died and 2,040 people were injured in road accidents throughout the country yesterday (Apr 17).

According to ThaiRSC, 4,818 people have died and 244,246 people have been injured in road accidents in Thailand since the start of the year.