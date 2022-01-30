Phuket City Police track down plant bandit

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested the thief who stole five plants from in front of a house in Soi Patchanee, Bang Chee Lao, Thepkrasattri, and broke a little girl’s heart.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 January 2022, 09:30AM

Officers led by Col Thapthai Leethanon of the Phuket City Police arrested Temphon Janpakdee, 32, at a house in Moo 3, Rassada, at about 3:30pm yesterday (Jan 29).

Temphon was found in possession of the five plants, estimated to be worth nearly B5,000, as the five included bonsai trees.

Col Thapthai explained that officers were able to track down Temphon through CCTV footage of his Bangkok-registered motorbike.

The plants were returned to a grateful Wigan Phumraksa, who was very happy to have his plants back.

Even happier was his 4-year-old daughter, Nong Green, who was heartbroken to find her plants had been stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 27).

“I called my daughter and told her that the trees had been returned quickly. Every day before I come home from work she asks me when he [the thief] would return them. I would like to thank all the officers who worked hard to find the thief so quickly,” Mr Wigan said.

Nong Green was delighted and thanked the police. After seeing the plants returned yesterday she ran to hug her father and said thank you to the police for her plants home.