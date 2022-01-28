BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thief steals young girl’s beloved plants from outside family home

Thief steals young girl’s beloved plants from outside family home

PHUKET: A four-year-old girl has issued a heartfelt plea to a thief to return several of her beloved flowering plants that he stole from outside her family home in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 27).

crimenatural-resources
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 January 2022, 10:30AM

Four-year-old Green had five of her favourite plants stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four-year-old Green had five of her favourite plants stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Green attends to her beloved array of plants. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The girl’s father, Wigan Phumraksa, explained that the five plants, worth a total of B5,000, were arranged on a shelf and on the floor with others outside their rented room in Soi Bangcheelao, just off Thepkrasattri Rd in Ratsada.

Mr Wigan and his young daughter, Green, had planted the one white spotted Alocasia and four Caladiums together and she took meticulous care of them each day.

“The plants are her pride and joy,” Mr Wigan explained to The Phuket News. “She cherishes them and cares for them each morning and evening, something she has done since we first planted them.

“It is not the monetary value of the plants that is important here but the sentimental value and importance of them to my 4-year-old daughter,” Mr Wigan added.

On discovering the plants were missing on Thursday morning, Mr Wigan requested CCTV footage from his landlord in an effort to understand what had happened.

The footage showed a man wearing a grey T-shirt, white shorts and a facemask loitering nearby the house before eventually approaching the property at 3:11am. He then proceeded to take the five plants one-by-one back to his motorcycle, which was parked nearby, before riding off.

EPL predictions

In an effort to retrieve the beloved plants, Mr Wigan posted a video clip of the CCTV footage on the Caladium Phuket Facebook Group. It was not confirmed whether an official report with police had been made.

“I love and cherish my plants so much,” commented a visibly upset Green, with the help of her father.

“My father and I planted them together. When they are exposed to the sun in the morning they are beautiful,” she added.

“But now the thief came at night and stole them. I am very sad and just want the thief to take pity on me.

“Please bring back my plants,” she lamented.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mass arrivals for Chinese New Year
Corruption probe launched over Phuket mangrove clearing
Indonesian boats caught fishing illegally off Phuket
Phuket Chinese New Year starts with ‘Lantern Festival’
Oil spill reaches Rayong beaches
Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘horrific’: Pentagon
Phuket marks 366 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Details of revised Test & Go scheme announced
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing nets caught in popular reef, Vendor’s hand caught in meat grinder || January 28
Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef
Phuket Town vendor gets hand caught in meat grinder
Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis
Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker
Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

For the masses, the end of frivolous activity like travel approaches. Humans now reap the consequen...(Read More)

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

Channeling drivers into 1 lane 'checkpoints' as a method of enforcing road rules is absolut...(Read More)

Oil spill reaches Rayong beaches

Seems Government didn't learn from the 2013 experience. No measures were developed/invented to p...(Read More)

Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis

Besides that according Governor the average income of people of Phuket has fallen to 1900thb monthly...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A holiday to Thailand with a young family has a enormous negative emotional impact due to continues ...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Why oh why is commercial fishing allowed on a prized reef? Is it any wonder I didn't see a leopa...(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

Someone uses a gun to kill an animal and as long as the body is returned -no police report? That...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Feels a lot like Deja Vu. We were cutting fishing nets off reefs 20+ years ago so nothing has change...(Read More)

Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis

"Phuket people have suffered a lot", said Governor. Wow, he knows it! Now, why 'Test&...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets? Navy should rally in a anticipating way in this matter. Forbid...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 