Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

PHUKET: Vaccination injections for people who were unable to make their scheduled vaccine appointments will resume on Wednesday (July 14), Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has confirmed.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 July 2021, 04:38PM

The vaccination sessions will be open to all people registered through PhuketMustWin.com (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) who were unable to attend their vaccination appointments, Dr Chalermpong said.

“Every person who has registered and not received their vaccination injection can come and get injected for sure,” Dr Chalermpong confirmed.

“You can book when and where you want to receive the vaccination injection on PhuketMustWin.com, as the queue for vaccination injections is not full,” he added.

The vaccinations will take place at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin and the X-terminal building at Phuket International Airport.

“[At Saphan Hin] On July 15, we will provide vaccination injections to teachers and students in the morning and other Thais in the afternoon,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“On July 19-21, the vaccinations will be for Thais and expats, and on July 22-23 it will be for migrant workers,” he added.

At the airport three mass vaccination sessions will be held Wednesday through Friday over three weeks: July 14-16; July 21-23, and July 28-30.

“On the Wednesdays and Thursdays, we will provide vaccination injections to Thais and expats. On the Fridays, it will be for migrant workers,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, Dr Chalermpong added.

“Please book a queue first. Walk-ins will not be accepted as we need to check their [the registrants’] information first,” he said.

According to the daily report of the mass vaccination campaign on the island issued for yesterday (July 11), so far 395,656 people have received one vaccination injection, amounting to 85% of the 466,587 target identified, representing 70% of the island’s population.

The report also noted that 314,438 people in Phuket had received their second vaccination injection, meaning they are considered by Phuket officials to be “fully vaccinated”. The 314,438 amounts to just 67% of the target number vaccinated.

Of note, the report marked that so far 440,454 people in Phuket had registered to be vaccinated through the state mass vaccination campaign ‒ 26,133 short of the 466,587 target.

So far, only the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines have been provided to people receiving state-provided vaccinations.

Just last week more than 67,000 people attempted to register to receive the moderna vaccine through Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj.