The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

PHUKET: Vaccination injections for people who were unable to make their scheduled vaccine appointments will resume on Wednesday (July 14), Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has confirmed.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 July 2021, 04:38PM

Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

« »

The vaccination sessions will be open to all people registered through PhuketMustWin.com (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) who were unable to attend their vaccination appointments, Dr Chalermpong said.

“Every person who has registered and not received their vaccination injection can come and get injected for sure,” Dr Chalermpong confirmed.

“You can book when and where you want to receive the vaccination injection on PhuketMustWin.com, as the queue for vaccination injections is not full,” he added.

The vaccinations will take place at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin and the X-terminal building at Phuket International Airport.

“[At Saphan Hin] On July 15, we will provide vaccination injections to teachers and students in the morning and other Thais in the afternoon,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“On July 19-21, the vaccinations will be for Thais and expats, and on July 22-23 it will be for migrant workers,” he added.

At the airport three mass vaccination sessions will be held Wednesday through Friday over three weeks: July 14-16; July 21-23, and July 28-30.

“On the Wednesdays and Thursdays, we will provide vaccination injections to Thais and expats. On the Fridays, it will be for migrant workers,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, Dr Chalermpong added.

“Please book a queue first. Walk-ins will not be accepted as we need to check their [the registrants’] information first,” he said. 

According to the daily report of the mass vaccination campaign on the island issued for yesterday (July 11), so far 395,656 people have received one vaccination injection, amounting to 85% of the 466,587 target identified, representing 70% of the island’s population.

The report also noted that 314,438 people in Phuket had received their second vaccination injection, meaning they are considered by Phuket officials to be “fully vaccinated”. The 314,438 amounts to just 67% of the target number vaccinated.

Of note, the report marked that so far 440,454 people in Phuket had registered to be vaccinated through the state mass vaccination campaign ‒ 26,133 short of the 466,587 target.

So far, only the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines have been provided to people receiving state-provided vaccinations.

Just last week more than 67,000 people attempted to register to receive the moderna vaccine through Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

GPO denies overcharging for Moderna jabs
Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home
Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections
Bangkok businesses seek financial relief
All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties
People wrongly prosecuted, detained ‘entitled to compensation’
Drug raids net seven suspects, 2,000 pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release
Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong
Full Phuket Sandbox provincial order reissued
PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket
All Bangkok-Phuket buses cancelled

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

How about people who got one shot with Pfizer? Pfizer protects even better than AstraZeneca. Access ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Fully vaccinated overseas visitors must be checked pre departure and 3 times after arrival and must ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

@Foot, re: "Thailand worst in the world dealing with COVID", maybe you should try reading ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Why give 3 days notice to the people ? Why not say it will be effective immediately after the annou...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

What a mess!...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

TYPO CORRECTION PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:26:55 - waiting for approval. .... and did those testing ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

.... and did those testing positive on day 5-6 catch it enroute but only became detectable later, o...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

Thanks again for this detailed reporting, without TPN we'd be subject to the, er.. false narrati...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

Stephanie, there's a huge gap in logic functions between Thais and.. well, everyone else. It'...(Read More)

Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

Good spot on the infections NOT being entered on Phuket tallies even though it was 6 days after entr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 