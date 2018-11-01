THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Carnival underway in Patong

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Carnival to mark the start of the tourism high season began in Patong today (Nov 1) with a merit making and an alms-giving ceremony and Loma Park at 11am.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 November 2018, 01:41PM

The annual Phuket Carnival parade will get underway this afternoon, with main roads in Patong to close for the spectacle. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The festivities begin in earnest with the annual parade featuring floats and performances by staff, residents and members of local hotels and other tourism businesses, including Phuket FanatSea, starting at 7pm.

Several of the main roads through the town, including the beachfront road, will be closed from 3pm to 8pm to allow the parade to continue to Loma Park, which will be the centre of activities fro the coming week. (See story here.)

The grand opening of the festival will be held at Loma Park at 6:30pm this evening.

This year three stages have been set up for the entertainment performances, as the event includes live concerts and traditional performances as well a host of fun activities, including traditional kite flying and a puppet shows.

The final day will also feature a mass cleanup along the beach and at underwater sites with the support from Phuket’s dive community.

The carnival will conclude at midnight Monday night with a special DJ dance party at one stage and a concert by Thai band Cowboy at another stage.

The schedule of events for the carnival is as follows:

Thursday, November 1

11 am: Alms offering to monks at Loma Park

4:30pm: Phuket Carnival Parade. The president of ceremonies and guests will arrive at Stage One to view the parade, which will start from Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd and proceed along Prachanukhro Rd and Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) until it reaches the football field next to Loma Park.

6:30pm: Opening ceremonies for Phuket Carnival 2018

From 8pm, Stage 1: Live concert by Thai country music singer Sarunyu ‘Ice’ Winaipanit and other artists.

From 8pm, Stage 2: Live concert and traditional performances presented by members of the Patong Hotel Association

From 7pm Stage 3: Live concert by Cowboy

 

Friday, November 2

9 am-6pm: Traditional kite flying

3pm-4pm: Puppet show

6pm-6:30pm, Stage 1: Performance by Pida Dance Academy

6:30pm-12am, Stage 1: Music competition by Yamaha

From 7pm, Stage 2: Live concert and traditional performances presented by the Patong Hotel Association

From 7pm, Stage 3: Live concert by Cowboy

 

Saturday, November 3

9am-6pm: Traditional kite playing

6pm-6:30pm, Stage 1: Performance by Pida Dance Academy

6:30pm-12am, Stage 1: Music competition by Yamaha

From 7pm, Stage 2: Live concert and traditional performances presented by the Patong Hotel Association

From 7pm, Stage 3: Live concert by Cowboy

 

Sunday, November 4

9am-6pm: Traditional kite playing

6pm-6:30pm, Stage 1: Performance by Pida Dance Academy

6:30pm-12am, Stage 1: K-Pop Dance Contest

From 7pm, Stage 2: Live concert and traditional performances presented by the Patong Hotel Association

From 7pm, Stage 3: Live concert by Cowboy

 

Monday, November 5

7am-4pm: Divers and volunteers start preparations for the underwater cleanup at the meeting point next to the beachfront stage, located opposite Patong Seafood Restaurant. Opening ceremony and start of the underwater cleanup.

 

From 8pm, Stage 1: Yamaha singing competition

From 9pm, Stage 1: DJ entertainment (artist not announced yet)

From 7pm, Stage 2: Live concert and traditional performances presented by the Patong Hotel Association

From 7pm, Stage 3: Live concert by Cowboy

Midnight: Carnival ends

 

 

