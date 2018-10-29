THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Roads to close for Patong Carnival

PHUKET: The Patong Police has cautioned motorists to be wary of road closures in the busy tourism town of Patong on Thursday (Nov 1) as the annual Patong Carnival gets underway with its renowned parade, which will snake through the town, along the beach road and culminate near Loma Park on the Patong beachfront.

Monday 29 October 2018, 05:25PM

Main roads in Patong will be closed from 3pm to 8pm this Thursday (Nov 1) as the Patong Carnival takes to the streets. Photo: Patong Municipality / file

This year the Patong Carnival, held each year to usher in the tourism high season, will be held over three days, from Nov 1-3.

Some 50,000 people are expected to descend on Patong to join the festivities.
Three main roads will be closed from 3pm to 8pm, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Oct 29).

“Only some roads will be closed for the Patong Carnival Parade, which will start from Phra Metta Rd (formerly referred to as Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd), and turn right onto Prachanukhro Rd and then turn right again onto Thaweewong Rd, also known as the beachfront road,” Col Anotai explained.

KRSR

“The parade will continue until it reaches the football field opposite Loma Park,” he said.

“Please avoid these roads. We will have officers on duty to manage the traffic for everyone. Sorry for the inconvenience,” Col Anotai concluded.

 

 

