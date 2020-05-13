Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

PHUKET: Phuket business leaders have donated B10 million for police to install a high-tech checking system at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai to help prevent any persons infected with COVID-19, or under observation on suspicion of being infected with the virus, from leaving the island.

COVID-19healthtechnology
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 01:34PM

Sombat Atiset addresses the press at the donation ceremony. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sombat Atiset addresses the press at the donation ceremony. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The B10 million baht donation was marked with a small ceremony at the Phuket Check Point on Monday (May 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A ceremony to mark the donation was held  on Monday afternoon (May 11) at the Phuket Check Point, where all people leaving the island to return to their home provinces are screened and verified as authorised to leave Phuket with a “Fit to Travel” permit.

Present at the ceremony was Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri and the six key donors, or their representatives: Sombat Atiset, CEO of Kata Thani hotels, who donated B5mn; along with Kata Group founder and President Pramookpisitt Achariyachai along with Tunyaratt Achariyachai, who has also previously served for years as the Chair of the Senate committee for Tourism, who together donated B1mn.

Also present were Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, representing of Central Group; Benjawan Tampanuwat, President of the Phuket chapter of the Kusoldharm Foundation, and Natthakanya Saengpho, CEO of Paradise Group and Andara Resort Residence. All three also donated B1mn each.

A further B1mn was provided by the Phuket branch of the Police Audit and Monitoring Committee.

The project, branded “Phuket Smart Check Point”, will instill confidence that no people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 will be allowed to leave Phuket, Gen Rungrote said.

The project will see better body-temperature screening capabilities at the checkpoint, and will feature face and licence plate recognition capabilities to identify any persons identified as infected with the virus, or even recorded by officials as a Person Under Observation (PUI).

Diamond Resort Phuket

“We have a group of officers to do the work, but it will take less time with more effective results by using the technology,” Gen Rungrote said.

The mass exodus of people leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces has renewed fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections after four new infections were found on the island on Sunday (May 10), prompting the government to ramp up disease control measures to screen returnees heading to their homes from the island province.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday that Phuket remains under close watch because between 10,000-20,000 people have left since the nationwide lockdown was eased on May 3.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last estimated the number of people who have registered to leave the island to be “about 50,000”.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 13 May 2020 - 14:17:41 

They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very low according to applauding politicians... why the not donate the 10mio THB to their countrymen who suffer from unemployment.... what interest they have to support government surveillance....

LALALA | 13 May 2020 - 14:14:02 

And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so called 14day app in Chiang Mai...another tracking device...and this is just the beginning...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala
‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket
Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus
No new COVID cases nationally for the first time
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224
Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects
Police extortion racket in the crosshairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12
Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19
Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths
Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp
Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224
Gang rape charges mount

 

Phuket community
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very ...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so ca...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

A extra new Thai Tourist tax? What is Thailand doing with the already long time 'foreigner depa...(Read More)

Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects

Lawless little scumbags peddling their poison. I hope they makes these losers' lives as miserab...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Kurt, do you understand what Dr. Faucin is saying ? This means that 1.5-2 years more control measure...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

As there are no tourists, and more than 50,000 Thai gone I not believe in excessive movement of peop...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

the plane full of medics that arrived in phuket was irrelevant considering that 224 people have test...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

USA Dr Faucin, leading authority in contaminating diseases told a Congressional Committee yesterday...(Read More)

Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19

anyone who has had a trivalent or quadrivalent influenza vaccine in the last 5 - 10 years will likel...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

Phuket Governor ordered closure Phuket Airport until 15 May. Guess a phone call to Governor's o...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 