THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

PHUKET: The number of people who have registered to leave Phuket, mostly for loss of income due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, has reached 50,000, the Phuket Governor revealed today.

COVID-19economicstransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 05:42PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong thanked those who even sent pickups trucks to take people back to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong thanked those who even sent pickups trucks to take people back to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

« »

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 4) that officials estimate that about 100,000 Thais from other provinces were living and working in Phuket.

However, without work or any other form of income, many of those are choosing to return home.

“We estimate that there are about 50,000 people who want to return home [in other provinces] due to being unemployed and without income. Most were hotel employees, or worked in tourism service businesses,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Those who are choosing to stay are doing so because they still have work, such as food delivery drivers, he explained

Governor Phakaphong repeated that people may still register to leave Phuket by completing the online form at https://www.phuket.go.th

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The Governor thanked the governors of all other provinces who facilitated the process of people returning home, and thanked those who sent vehicles to pick up people to take them home.

Governor Phakaphong gave special thanks to the governor of Nakhon Phanom province and governor of Udon Thani for their efforts, but did not explain exactly what these governors did that was different from elsewhere.

He also thanked private operators for their support, providing five buses to take 105 people home to Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket and Buriram.

“Now they have arrived home,” he said.

“The overall situation is now complete. There is a well-organised system,” Governor Phakaphong concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief
More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew
Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day
German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak
Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push
COVID-19 presents ‘golden year’ opportunity for wildlife, say experts
Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat
Errant Yala COVID-19 spike triggers probe
Phuket exodus lulls to steady stream of people leaving the island
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4
Sheikhul Islam issues edict for return to Friday prayers
More repat flights given green light

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@ChristySweet maybe you are in Bang Tao otherwise I don't understand. The local authorities in ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

It may be you're being kept in Bang Tao, not out of Kamala. ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Put a restrication on how much a person can buy. At the moment people are hoarding for fear the ban ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Ouch lala,that did hurt me. All the anger because I said the truth ? Don't worry,soon the airpor...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

......You pay a fee for false smiles not for quality…same thing as healthcare in Thailand… anoth...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Shwe, compare a 5star hotel in Thailand with a 5star hotel in Singapore, the UAE, can take even Mal...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

Geno I think he is correct Going to and from Bangtao from Kamala is not allowed Logic would suggest ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Sorry math was off. Non-compliance for socially drinking after curfew was .00000184% out of 70 mill...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

DEK, as my previous reply to your comments might not be approved by PN let me say it in a more polit...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Where am I, China? Does the government really expect 100% compliancy? 70,000,000 Thais living in T...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Seara Sports

 