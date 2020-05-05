Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

PHUKET: The number of people who have registered to leave Phuket, mostly for loss of income due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, has reached 50,000, the Phuket Governor revealed today.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 05:42PM

Governor Phakaphong thanked those who even sent pickups trucks to take people back to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained that an estimated 50,000 people will be leaving Phuket to return to their home provinces. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 4) that officials estimate that about 100,000 Thais from other provinces were living and working in Phuket.

However, without work or any other form of income, many of those are choosing to return home.

“We estimate that there are about 50,000 people who want to return home [in other provinces] due to being unemployed and without income. Most were hotel employees, or worked in tourism service businesses,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Those who are choosing to stay are doing so because they still have work, such as food delivery drivers, he explained

Governor Phakaphong repeated that people may still register to leave Phuket by completing the online form at https://www.phuket.go.th

The Governor thanked the governors of all other provinces who facilitated the process of people returning home, and thanked those who sent vehicles to pick up people to take them home.

Governor Phakaphong gave special thanks to the governor of Nakhon Phanom province and governor of Udon Thani for their efforts, but did not explain exactly what these governors did that was different from elsewhere.

He also thanked private operators for their support, providing five buses to take 105 people home to Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket and Buriram.

“Now they have arrived home,” he said.

“The overall situation is now complete. There is a well-organised system,” Governor Phakaphong concluded.