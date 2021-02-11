BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket business leaders appeal ban on independent sourcing of COVID vaccine

Phuket business leaders appeal ban on independent sourcing of COVID vaccine

PHUKET: Key leaders of Phuket business associations have filed a joint request addressed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to reconsider the ban on local administrations and private businesses from buying Thai-government-approved vaccinations for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 February 2021, 03:53PM

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet speaks to the press after submitting the formal request yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet speaks to the press after submitting the formal request yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor narong Woonciew receives the formal request yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor narong Woonciew receives the formal request yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet and Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam together handed the formal request to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Feb 10).

Present to witness the handing over of teh formal request were representatives of 12 other business and trade associations, representing the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter, the Phuket Real Estate Association, the Patong Hotel Association, the Kata-Karon Hotel Association, Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD), the Phuket Boutique Hotel Association, the Health & Wellness Phuket Spa Association, Andaman Guide Association, the Private Educational Association of Phuket and the Phuket Travel Agents Association. 

Also present on behalf of the Phuket Provincial Government to receive the formal request were Phuket Vice Governors Phichet Panaphong and Piyaphong Chuwong.

Governor Narong said the formal request would be forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The request was filed after the Department of Local Administration  issued an order on Monday (Feb 8) to clarify that local administrations and private-sector organisations cannot currently purchase or distribute COVID-19 vaccines by themselves. 

“In the first stage, only the central government can purchase, manage and distribute the vaccines under the vaccine management plan, in order to distribute to the targeted group of people and be able to follow up on their symptoms after being injected,” the order stated.

“Consequently, at this stage, we do not permit private sector and local administrations to directly purchase the vaccine from the producers,” it added.

Property in Phuket

“We want them to reconsider and allow Phuket local administrative organisations [municipalities and OrBorTor] and the private sector to be able to directly purchase COVID-19 vaccine from producers,” Mr Thanusak said.

“So that our tourism and economic situation will recover this year, as we plan to welcome foreign tourists in October under the project #PhuketFirstOctober,” he added.

Patong Municipality, Phuket City Municipality and Chalong Municipality last month all confirmed their intent to independently source COVID-19 vaccinations in order to vaccinate all people registered as living in their areas.

Leading representatives of key Phuket industry and trade organisations have together pushed for reopening Phuket to foriegn tourists come Oct 1 as a way to help restart the island’s economy, which is heavily dependent on tourism.

The plan relies on at least 70% of the island’s population being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Without any form of restarting the island’s economy, many more people are expected to see their incomes plunge below the poverty line.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Myanmar leader writes to PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ten Cops, officials allowed COVID gambling den to operate! || February 10
Two more king cobras caught
Police hunt down thieves for stealing mobile food vendor’s motorbike
Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?
Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month
COVID-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign
DSI shut down B2bn illegal streaming website
Trawler seized for illegal fishing in Phang Nga Bay
Electricity outage to hit parts of Thalang
Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’

 

Phuket community
Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month

Re-inventing the wheel? :-) Well, I like to know which existing vaccine they go to copy. To forbid ...(Read More)

Myanmar leader writes to PM

do they mean by helping democracy getting tips on how make a successful coup and make yourself rich ...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

@Fascinated, that is not what you said in your short comment on 10th, at 11.21 hrs. Nothing to unde...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

As usual Kurt you failed to understand my comment. I said that she WILL get way with it. Look up the...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

No....(Read More)

Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month

And were are they starting these trials? Not enough covid in Thailand to do any reasonable trial bey...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only '...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

It’s a marketing piece nothing more nobody can predict what is going to happen in the next 12-18 m...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Is it not crazy, 1 buys a 'freehold' condo ( within the 49%) , neighbor condo apt falls in 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

the WHO official press release has said they even if there is 100% vaccination, social distancing, t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand

 