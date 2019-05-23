PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has issued a notice to all boat operators calling for them to beware storm conditions and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea from today (May 23) through next Wednesday (May 29).

Thursday 23 May 2019, 06:02PM

“The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather advisory warning that Phuket will be hit with a week of heavy thunderstorms from May 23 until May 29,” Mr Wiwat said in his notice.

“The storms will bring isolated heavy rain to areas across the South, including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are expected to reach more than two metres high,” he added.

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat urged.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.

The TMD issued its weather warning on Tuesday (May 21), warning heavy storms across Southern Thailand from May23-29. (See story here.)

The TMD re-issued the warning earlier today, but warning of heavy weather and thunderstorms from today through to Sunday (May 23-26). (See here.)