Phuket’s Best Burger event postponed

Due to the current situation with the coronavirus Phuket’s Best Burger will be postponed until September.

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 March 2020, 11:33AM

The Phuket’s Best Burger event has been postponed until September. Photo: Phuket’s Best Burger

“We have done our very best to not postpone the event, going as far as having temperature stations for when guests come to the event as well as having Ecolab sponsor the event with standalone hand sanitisers, and taking advice from the local government, however due to a number of competitors dropping out over the weekend and the fact that we feel the number of people visiting the event will be way down on previous years, we have decided to postpone Asia’s biggest burger event until September,” organiser Jay Leshark of Shark Productions explained in statement issued to The Phuket News this morning (Mar 16).

“An exact date will be released shortly,” he added.

“For anyone who has already paid the entrance fee, we will return this in full, or we can keep this for the next event in September. If you would like for the return then please do provide us with full bank details and our team will return the funds,” Mr Leshark noted.

“We are very sorry for this, BUT we are a small business and the Phuket’s Best Burger event is the biggest event in our year and we wish for it to be as best as it can be and grow year on year as it has done for the past five years,” he added.

“Thank you so much for your support to Phuket’s Best Burger and we hope that you will continue to support us later in the year,” Mr Leshark said.