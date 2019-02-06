Everyone loves a great burger. The perfect ratio of burger to bun, the selection of choice ingredients and the overall per­sonality of the burger maestro are all major factors in deter­mining whether any hamburger is worthy of the label “Phuket’s Best Burger.”

Monday 11 February 2019, 02:00PM

Now in its fifth year, Phuket’s Best Burger has become one of Phuket’s most loved events. This year Phuket’s Best Burger will be getting all burger­licious at Boat Lagoon Marina on Saturday, March 30. Restaurateurs and chefs will all compete to see whose burger reigns supreme to become Phuket’s Best Burger 2019 “Dare to Dream.”

The event was conceptualised in 2013 by Jay Leshark while he was work­ing with Phuket Live radio and saving the Phuket airwaves with his weekend brunch radio show. Jay was looking for an event idea that would be something different for Phuket, something to do with food and something fun.



“I honestly never thought it would be as big as it has got,” says Jay. “It was just a crazy idea I had which has grown over the past five years.”



“It was the history of burgers that also really interested me,” Jay went on, “Burgers can be traced back to 1209 when Genghis Khan’s army needed food that could be carried on their mounts and eaten easily with one hand while they rode. Ground meat was the perfect choice, and if its good enough for Geng­his Khan then who are we to argue?”

After a couple of years of plan­ning, which really meant going around Phuket eating burgers, and studying burger competitions around the world, the inaugural event was held in March 2015 and the first ever winner was Xana Beach Club. In 2016 Kata Rocks were declared the winner and in 2017 it was the Thavorn Beach Village & Spa and then again in 2018. So far, The Thavorn Beach Village & Spa are the only ever two-time winner.

This year’s event is set to be the big­gest and best ever. The venue at Phuket Boat Lagoon is fabulous and there are some awesome sponsors, such as Class Act Media who have been with the event since the start.

There will be live music on the stage with the likes of the Two Chef Band, famous from Jason Wilder’s drivetime show, as well as some great children’s activities, mixed drink shows, craft bev­erages and much much more.

But what does the winner get? Well, not only do they get bragging rights for one year and the Phuket’s Best Burger trophy, they also receive a host of other prizes from the amazing sponsors. The prize fund is already over B250,000, which includes a huge B180,000 worth of advertising from Class Act Media and B25,000 worth of BBQ equipment from The BBQ Shop. The other glorious sponsors are Real Life Phuket and Im­age Asia, including windows magazine and where to eat guide.

Saturday, March 30 at Phuket Boat Lagoon, an event for all the family. And remember, as Jimmy Buffet once sang:



At night I’d have these wonderful dreams

Some kind of sensuous treat

Not zucchini, fettuccine or Bulgar wheat

But a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat

Cheeseburger in paradise

Heaven on earth with an onion slice.