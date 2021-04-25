The Phuket News
PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has levelled a very clear warning for all people to wear face masks at all times while in public on the island, or else face a fine, and consular officials will be sought to discuss “problem foreigners” failing to comply with COVID-protection measures.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 April 2021, 09:30AM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking after the urgent meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 21), Vice Governor Pichet said, “The Phuket Provincial Office will ask for cooperation with people [for them] to wear masks. 

“The Phuket Provincial Office issued Phuket Provincial Order No. 62/2021 in January. People must wear masks every time when leaving their accommodation.

“Violations [of the order] may be an offense under Section 51 [of the Communicable Diseases Act], which incurs a fine not exceeding B20,000,” he said.

“And may be punished under Section 18 [of the Act], and [violators] shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both.

“In addition, in [Phuket Provincial] Order 2077/2021, people are required to comply with the DMHTT measures, where M is to wear a mask,” Vice Governor Picht noted.

“Therefore, cooperation between Thais and foreigners is requested to wear a mask because wearing a mask will reduce the transmission of infection from person to person to a great extent.

“If everyone participates, wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of COVID 19, thus we are asking for special cooperation,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

PROBLEM FOREIGNERS

Vice Governor Pichet yesterday also noted the problem of foreigners living in Phuket failing to comply with Phuket regulations and orders.

“In this regard, the Phuket Government has set out two guidelines,” he said.

“Measure 1: Phuket provincial officials will attend a meeting with all consuls in Phuket to clarify and understand the regulations of Phuket Province to let the consuls publicise and clarify to foreigners to know [the laws] and follow them,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“The second approach is to strictly enforce the law against the perpetrators,” he added.

maverick | 25 April 2021 - 15:55:06 

This relates the farangs who attended the super spreader music festivals but decline requests to go for testing - if they self isolate along with families I see no issue but they can still be spreading this if they are going out - mask problem is easy arrest perpetrators

Foot | 25 April 2021 - 14:46:40 

Another example of dual pricing.
Thais, if even arrested, fined B0.  Foreigners B20,000.  Really just another example of how foreigners are not wanted in Thailand.

Svcoquette | 25 April 2021 - 14:22:16 

Just like with motorcycle helmuts the police will target the foreigners not the locals for not wearing a mask.

CaptainJack69 | 25 April 2021 - 13:13:09 

You remember those huge parties that destroyed our fragile excuse for a tourism industry just 2 weeks ago by jamming thousands of people together with no masks? 90% Thais, just like everything else here now. We know because there AREN'T ANY FOREIGNERS. Another load of racist nonsense from a Bangkok appointed official.

Timothy | 25 April 2021 - 12:48:45 

I was having breakfast in the Mcdonalds in Cherng talay a couple days ago. There were five Food Panda drivers sitting inside chatting away. Not one of them was wearing a mask except for one guy who had his mask on his chin.

Fascinated | 25 April 2021 - 11:57:57 

A shame the last line doesn't read 'ALL perpetrators' . Yes there are foreigners flagrantly flouting the mask rules on the island but there are plenty of Thais (usually young malkes) doing the same. the Gov't needs to stop this xenophobic blaming of foreigners for all its woes. STILL no word of vaccinations for those of us on the island without Thai ID cards- why will a Driving Lic...

Shwe | 25 April 2021 - 11:42:37 

most of the people I see in Cherng Taly not wearing masks are Thai, maybe 1 in 20 is a farang. Just stand at the traffic lights by Cherng Talay police station and count them.I would like to know how many fines have been issued since the start of the pandemic and what nationalities they were issued to

Jolly Boy | 25 April 2021 - 11:07:17 

As a foreigner very happy to comply but personally I see many Thais not complying will they get a 20,000 THB fine ????

Capricornball | 25 April 2021 - 10:30:35 

More xenophobic nonsense from officials having little qualifications to do anything other than look out for themselves and their cronies, and to waste financial resources on lame projects.

Kurt | 25 April 2021 - 10:18:22 

Keep it simple, hand out 'foreigner fine' flyer ( in english) upon their arrival on Phuket. Stop publishing 'orders' in Thai language when it is mend for foreigners. Follow the Maldives and Seychelles in that too, hehehe. Treat the by you wanted foreigners as guests, not as needed walking wallets. For that, discuss 'problem Thai', scamming, dual prices, etc.

 

