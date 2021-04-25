Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has levelled a very clear warning for all people to wear face masks at all times while in public on the island, or else face a fine, and consular officials will be sought to discuss “problem foreigners” failing to comply with COVID-protection measures.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 April 2021, 09:30AM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking after the urgent meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 21), Vice Governor Pichet said, “The Phuket Provincial Office will ask for cooperation with people [for them] to wear masks.

“The Phuket Provincial Office issued Phuket Provincial Order No. 62/2021 in January. People must wear masks every time when leaving their accommodation.

“Violations [of the order] may be an offense under Section 51 [of the Communicable Diseases Act], which incurs a fine not exceeding B20,000,” he said.

“And may be punished under Section 18 [of the Act], and [violators] shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both.

“In addition, in [Phuket Provincial] Order 2077/2021, people are required to comply with the DMHTT measures, where M is to wear a mask,” Vice Governor Picht noted.

“Therefore, cooperation between Thais and foreigners is requested to wear a mask because wearing a mask will reduce the transmission of infection from person to person to a great extent.

“If everyone participates, wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of COVID 19, thus we are asking for special cooperation,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

PROBLEM FOREIGNERS

Vice Governor Pichet yesterday also noted the problem of foreigners living in Phuket failing to comply with Phuket regulations and orders.

“In this regard, the Phuket Government has set out two guidelines,” he said.

“Measure 1: Phuket provincial officials will attend a meeting with all consuls in Phuket to clarify and understand the regulations of Phuket Province to let the consuls publicise and clarify to foreigners to know [the laws] and follow them,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“The second approach is to strictly enforce the law against the perpetrators,” he added.