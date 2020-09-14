BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket artists continue food security charity drive

Phuket artists continue food security charity drive

PHUKET: A host of top Phuket artists will record a version of the classic global charity song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ in their efforts to help continue providing food to people still in need in Phuket and on nearby islands as the COVID economic crisis continues to deepen.

COVID-19economicscharity
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 September 2020, 04:28PM

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

The need for food charity drives continues in Phuket. Photo: Help Phuket Today / Legend Music Recording Studio

« »

The project will be co-ordinated by Legend Music Recording Studio in Koh Kaew, owned and operated by producer and composer, and long-term Phuket expat, Gary Crause.

Gary was one of the driving forces behind Phuket artists coming together in June to produce their own version of ‘Lean on Me’ to boost food security relief efforts driven by the Help Phuket Today campaign, also created to help people in Phuket suffering without any form of income during the ongoing crisis.

“So far more than 2,000 Lean On Me Food Packs costing a total of B500,000 have been paid for by the Phuket community and distributed directly to the families and communities all over Phuket and the adjacent islands that are hardest hit by unemployment caused by the pandemic,” Gary explained to The Phuket News today (Sept 14).

Most recently just over 400 food packs were distributed through the Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), and 20 packs were sent to Phuket Immigration, he added.

Kath Cumming started Help Phuket Today on April 12, collecting food for the hardest hit communities where families were close to starvation due to losing their jobs and income sources because of the Covid-forced lockdowns. With the help of Yvonne Symons from Villa Market and the Tourist Police, they distribute the food donations directly to the communities that need it to survive.

Property in Phuket

After learning of the relief efforts being done by Kath and Yvonne, Gary from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts arranged with Villa Market to have a B250 barcode created for the purchase of the food packs to make it real simple for residents of Phuket to donate to the cause. He also called up a bunch of his musician friends and some students to film and record a version of Lean On Me to help drive the marketing and awareness campaign for the food relief efforts.

“All of those involved in the day-to-day running of the Lean On Me Food Donation and Distribution program know firsthand that it is a very real problem that will impact these families for a very long time,” Gary said today.

“With the low season in full swing, and the high season looking like it will be a non-event, the current outlook is that the situation will not improve for at least another 12 to 16 months, and is in fact getting worse on a monthly basis,” he added.

“In an effort to keep focus on the campaign, and with Christmas fast approaching, the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts have invited all of their students and the respective families to participate in recording and filming a second song on the 10th of October to continue to bring awareness to the ongoing campaign. The new recording and video of Do They Know It’s Christmas will be out mid-October to drive awareness to the cause through the Christmas period and into January at least,” Gary explained.

To contribute to the relief efforts, simply scan and pay for Lean On Me food packs at any Villa Market in Phuket, or order the packs online via Villa Market’s online shopping portal.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain in Thailand as Phuket weather looks wet! Fridays to be weekly holiday? || September 14
Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor
Power outage to affect road beside Wat Chalong
THA draws up support plan
Former anti-corruption chief aiming to restore faith in Thailand’s justice system
OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations
Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy
Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay
Mains water supply outage to affect Wichit, Chalong 
Businesses in Phuket are gearing up to receive tourists amid ‘Travel Bubble’ discussions
Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response
Electricity outage to hit areas along bypass road
TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity
More rain forecast for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

'which under a best-case scenario will almost certainly be over by 2021' Who the hell sai...(Read More)

THA draws up support plan

Why not keep the foreign tourists you have and not force them to leave 26 Sept. Copy what Malaysia h...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

One more SMALL drop on the HOT stone !? when will be the Date they do accept that a real boost of t...(Read More)

Businesses in Phuket are gearing up to receive tourists amid ‘Travel Bubble’ discussions

Someone forget to tell them that 'travel bubbles' are now dead ?...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Investing in Thailand is only safe when you a multi national, and can buy Government + Immigration o...(Read More)

THA draws up support plan

Soft loans? Ha. With no income the banks are going to lend them anything? Because they are refusing ...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@ Christy Sweet, I guess Mr Fakkel is not just looking for a 30 day renewal. Presume he has a busin...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket

 