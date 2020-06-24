Kata Rocks
Phuket artists release ‘Lean on Me’ video for COVID relief 

PHUKET: The video for the special version of ‘Lean On Me’ recorded by a collaboration of some 30 Phuket artists has been released to raise funds for the people on the island left without any income or means to support themselves due to the economic impact of the restrictions enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 03:52PM

The video of the artists recording the special version of ’Lean on Me’, to help people suffering amid the economic fallout of COVID19, has been released. Screenshot: Phuket Musicians Collective / Legend Music

Some 30 artists from across Phuket came together to help raise funds for the campaign. Screenshot: Phuket Musicians Collective / Legend Music

The video has been dedicated in loving memory of Tom Somsanuk, better known across Phuket and beyond as “DJ Tank”, who passed away late last week at age 45. Screenshot: Phuket Musicians Collective / Legend Music

The artists recorded their song at the Legend Music Recording Studio in Koh Kaew, owned and operated by producer and composer, and long-term Phuket expat, Gary Crause over the weekend of June 13-14.

Each donation to the campaign, pledged simply by scanning a barcode at any Villa Market store on the island, will see one pack of essential food items packed by the store to be handed out to people in need.

“If you are in a position to, please contribute to the Lean On Me Food Relief Program at any Villa Market. The food packs are only B250 and can feed a family of three for up to two weeks,” explained Gary.

“There are many, many people in our communities right now that do not know where their or their family’s next meal is going to come from,” he pointed out.

“You can make a difference today! Please scan the barcode when you are next at Villa Market,” Gery urged.

The ‘Lean on Me’ video can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

The Lean On Me single can already be heard on Phuket radio station Live 89.5 FM as well as inside the Villa Market stores. The single is free for download from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts SoundCloud page to anyone that would like a copy.

The video has been dedicated in loving memory of Tom Somsanuk, better known across Phuket and beyond as “DJ Tank”, who passed away late last week at age 45.

“My biggest fear going into this, was that no one would be interested in being involved. Every single person I asked immediately and unequivocally said ‘Yes!’. Some even said “HELL YES!” Gary told The Phuket News today (June 24).

“I am grateful that so many offered up their time and support of this project, because without them it would be nothing! And the icing on the cake is that the initiative is already working! People are contributing and making a difference right now!” he added.

The artists taking part in the project, all well-known across Phuket, all voiced their huge support for the relief campaign.

“Recording with a group of very talented people was a blast and mostly importantly, it was for a good cause!” said Dasha D’Aria.

“Many people in Thailand are doing it very tough and particularly in Phuket where the tourist based economy has been devastated. I hope this project can help in some small way, and show there is always some support available even when things are looking dire; it’s the least we could do,” said Colin Hill

“Feeding the hungry and unemployed!! It’s a beautiful cause, one that I truly believe in!! Let’s all help each other get they this!!,” Yvonne Symons posted online in voicing her support.

“Most enjoyable part was saying it thru music !! Really appreciate the amount of work Gary, Debbie, Blaze and all the beautiful artists and musicians that put their hearts into making our version of Lean On Me and honored to be a part of it! Hugs x” 

“A lovely project for an amazing cause! Enjoyed every minute of the recording and feeling honored to be chosen to take part. You rock, PAPA!” said Jana Beydoun.

“This is a time in our lives where everyone can use a little help, one way or another,” said Tom Dean.

“Everybody on this planet has a role to play.... this happened to be ours :)” posted Rockin’ Pat, of Rockin’ Angels in Phuket Town.

“I still have no idea what I was doing in a room with such talented people,” added Jay LeShark.

 “When Gary and Debbie invited me to join this project, I felt so excited and grateful because I will be part of this amazing cause. We can all make a difference if we are helping together especially during this time of the pandemic. Thank you PAPA for spearheading this initiative! Kudos everyone!!!” said Frederick Estrada.

“Very grateful to be part of a good cause, and the best part is doing it through music with so many amazing people!” said Rannze Davies.

“Saw firsthand the devastation this pandemic has brought to the local Thai families yesterday. This is an amazing effort by all involved for such a worthy cause. Thanks to PAPA & Villa Market for your hard work in making this happen. Honoured to be involved,” noted Jo Barnes, adding her support to that voiced by George Cordeiro, Blaze KC, Stephan Audiger, Nina Hannam and others involved in the project.

