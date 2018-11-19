THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Airport toilets dubbed ’Best in Thailand’

PHUKET: The public toilets at Phuket International Airport have been bestowed the title ‘Best Public Toilet of the Year 2018’ by the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 November 2018, 05:59PM

Representatives from Phuket International Airport collect the award in Nonthaburi earlier today (Nov 19). Photo: AoT

Representatives from Phuket International Airport collect the award in Nonthaburi earlier today (Nov 19). Photo: AoT

Dr Thawat Suntarajan, Deputy Minister of Public Health, announced the news today (Nov 19) at a special event held at the Richmond Hotel in Nonthabauri, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

“Today is the United Nations World Toilet Day. The annual day is held leads people to make sanitary toilets a priority.”

According to the UN agency website itself, “World Toilet Day is an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. Worldwide, 4.5 billion people live without "safely managed sanitation" and around 892 million people practise open defecation.” (See website here.)

However, despite the high-standing morals of the international observance day, Dr Thawat today did not give any explanation of why Phuket International Airport was bestowed the prestigious title of ‘Best Public Toilet of the Year 2018’, other than that the award was bestowed in recognition of cleanliness, accessibility and convenience.

Of note, the toilets at the airport made national news last year after high-ranking officials blasted the facility for having “filthy” toilets, prompting Thailand’s Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to conduct an inspection of the facilities during a visit to Phuket’s critical tourism portal in January last year.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

In explaining on what went wrong with the dirty bathrooms, Minister Arkhom said “This was because they were using the wrong bathroom cleaning liquid, which made the basins look dirty. They have resolved this problem already.” (See story here.)

Wanthana Jangprajack, Director of the Division of Tourism Service Development under the Ministry of Tourism & Sports in Bangkok, however, last year noted the importance of clean public toilets for the sake of tourism.

“There are not enough public toilets at many tourism destinations. Some public toilets already in place do not match hygiene, safety and security standards. Some toilets lack facilities for elderly and disabled people,” Ms Wanthana said.

Ms Wanthana also noted that the problem may be that the standards set for public toilets might not meet modern expectations. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 20 November 2018 - 14:41:14 

Fantastic to pat yourself on your Phuket toilet business shoulder, true or not. Have no words for it. Just keep them clean, a 365 days a year 'priority'. Right? A normal thing.
Standing with a toilet award? Hahahaha, hang it in your bedroom.  Please, don't fight over it. Ok?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Appeal launched for Irish tourist after ‘horrific’ Phuket road accident
Phuket airport taxi driver charges for deadly wipeout stall
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Phuket Marine Office urges water safety for Loy Krathong
Phuket van driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into street lamp
New salvage team confident in raising the Phoenix

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
Go Air

 