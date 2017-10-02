The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

PHUKET: Tourism officials from Bangkok have unveiled plans to improve public toilets across the island in the hope of improving tourist’s “experience” while on holiday in Phuket.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Monday 2 October 2017, 05:15PM

The news was announced at a Department of Tourism and Sports meeting held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town today (Oct 2).

Leading the meeting was Wanthana Jangprajack, Director of the Division of Tourism Service Development under the Ministry of Tourism & Sports in Bangkok.

Joining Ms Wanthana were representatives from government offices and the private sector.

Ms Wanthana explained that the issue was one of “confidence”.

“We understand the importance of the fundamental standards to guarantee that tourists are confident when travelling in Thailand. Public toilets are one of them,” Ms Wanthana said.

British International School, Phuket

“There are not enough public toilets at many tourism destinations. Some public toilets already in place do not match hygiene, safety and security standards. Some toilets lack facilities for elderly and disabled people,” she added.

Ms Wanthana also noted that the problem may be that the standards set for public toilets might not meet modern expectations.

“The Department of Tourism has a public toilet standard which has been in use since 2005. However, through public toilet standard evaluations we have found that these standards have many limitations. The standards need to be reviewed again in order to match current expectations,” Ms Wanthana explained.

“We are working with Kasetsart University Kamphaeng Saen Campus [in Nakhom Pathom] to review these current standards.

“Comments and suggestions [from the meeting today] will be considered by the review team to improve the quality of our public toilets so they meet international standards,” Ms Wanthana said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Las Vegas shooting leaves more than 50 dead

I lived in Las Vegas for 15 years before retiring to Thailand. In my opinion, I don't think the name or information should be made public if th...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

There were no flags & no sign of any officials or 'lifeguards' @ Karon yesterday, but there were lots of people in the sea close to dusk. ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Excellent article, one of the best ever. It raises the very real possibility that saving that room tax money is the only thing that matters in the end...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

Yes good old USA, having guns so available helps keep you safe!...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

“This lifeguard company gives us a return of no more than 10%..." Sure. That number can be easily tampered with. PLS still hasn't answe...(Read More)

Prawit orders mafia crackdown at tourist spots

Blah-di-blah-di-blah. The article forgot to mention certain mafia groups that will be exempt from this so-called "crackdown"...namely the t...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

Well that didn't take long. Without a doubt, the officials responsible for this most irresponsible cancelling of lifeguard services must be consi...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

Sad as it is. These stupid people do insist in going in the areas red flagged even when at best they are weak swimmers in bad conditions. Then the way...(Read More)

Prawit orders mafia crackdown at tourist spots

In the big scheme of things, foreign "mafia" are a tiny drop in the ocean compared with local organizations, probably those with the most pu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence screams loudest

My, not so, fine feathered "friend" seems to believe religious groups should be separated... same on him/her, the fact here is the Rohingya ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.