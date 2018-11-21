PHUKET: Police today confirmed that no progress has been made in bringing to court a charge of reckless driving causing death against the airport taxi driver that wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike driver during morning rush hour traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd last month.

By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 07:01PM

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened at 8am, Oct 30, but escaped unharmed, and immediately returned to the airport to leave. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

The taxi driver, 23-year-old Marut Puangsombat, was initially charged by police with reckless driving causing death after the wipeout – which killed 40-year-old Phuket resident Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket. (See story here .)

However, Capt Suporn Mueangkai, the officer responsible for processing the case, contacted by The Phuket News by phone today (Nov 21) would only confirm that the case has yet to be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

No reason for the delay in bringing legal action against the airport taxi driver was given.

Capt Suporn only said that police were “still investigating” and terminated the conversation.

The confirmation today follows Capt Suporn on Monday confirming to The Phuket News case had been submitted to Phuket Provincial Court for hearing. Apparently not so any more.

Meanwhile, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Marut is still working as a taxi driver picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

Praprai Sounkul, Chief Policy Specialist at the Phuket Land Transportation office (PLTO), the government department responsible issuing general and commercial driver’s licences, told The Phuket News today that his office was powerless to take any action until the case had been heard in court.

“In a criminal case like this, the PLTO will revoke the taxi driver’s license, but only after we conduct our own review of the incident – and that will not happen unless the court finds him guilty,” he said.