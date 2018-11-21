THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket airport taxi driver charges for deadly wipeout stall

PHUKET: Police today confirmed that no progress has been made in bringing to court a charge of reckless driving causing death against the airport taxi driver that wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike driver during morning rush hour traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd last month.

By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 07:01PM

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened at 8am, Oct 30, but escaped unharmed, and immediately returned to the airport to leave. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

The taxi driver, 23-year-old Marut Puangsombat, was initially charged by police with reckless driving causing death after the wipeout – which killed 40-year-old Phuket resident Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket. (See story here .)

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened at 8am, Oct 30, but escaped unharmed, and immediately returned to the airport to leave. (See story here.)

However, Capt Suporn Mueangkai, the officer responsible for processing the case, contacted by The Phuket News by phone today (Nov 21) would only confirm that the case has yet to be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

No reason for the delay in bringing legal action against the airport taxi driver was given.

Capt Suporn only said that police were “still investigating” and terminated the conversation.

KRSR

The confirmation today follows Capt Suporn on Monday confirming to The Phuket News case had been submitted to Phuket Provincial Court for hearing. Apparently not so any more.

Meanwhile, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Marut is still working as a taxi driver picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

Praprai Sounkul, Chief Policy Specialist at the Phuket Land Transportation office (PLTO), the government department responsible issuing general and commercial driver’s licences, told The Phuket News today that his office was powerless to take any action until the case had been heard in court.

“In a criminal case like this, the PLTO will revoke the taxi driver’s license, but only after we conduct our own review of the incident – and that will not happen unless the court finds him guilty,” he said.

 

 

Pauly44 | 23 November 2018 - 17:12:48 

Yes, the facts are so difficult to comprehend on this one, bring in the CSi team! Corrupt morons.

malczx7r | 23 November 2018 - 11:10:56 

Ah well, i'm sure Khun Marut has learned his lesson and is now driving really slowly!  I wonder if they could draft in some Singaporean police to help them investigate the crash, just like they did to raise the phoenix, it must be a very complex case to solve??

Shwe | 22 November 2018 - 11:10:01 

another way to give tourists confidence in Phuket safety. Don't charge a taxi driver for causing a serious accident. There must be more to this than is being said,

Kurt | 22 November 2018 - 08:56:33 

It is always fun to read how 'powerless' thai Officials are, or hide behind each other when it comes to the powerful Phuket ruling transport sector. Officials who can not do or not want to do anything. Thailand 0.4

CaptainJack | 21 November 2018 - 21:51:48 

So in summary, his license has not been revoked. That being the case he most certainly IS still out there on the roads risking peoples lives along with the rest of his apparently lawless and obviously wreckless taxi driving bretheren.

Discover Thainess | 21 November 2018 - 20:56:30 

Still investigating how thick the brown padding is I would imagine?

