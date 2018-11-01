THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed

PHUKET: Police have named the speeding Phuket taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles and killed a motorbike rider on Tuesday morning (Oct 30) and confirmed the charges against him.

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Tavee Adam

Thursday 1 November 2018, 05:58PM

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened on Tuesday morning (Oct 30). Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

A tourist was in the taxi when the accident happened on Tuesday morning (Oct 30). Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

Police today (Nov 1) also confirmed there was a tourist in the taxi at the time of the wipeout.

The airport taxi collided with five cars both parked and in motion, as well as fatally colliding with a motorbike, on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Srisoonthorn at 8am Tuesday. (See story here.)

The police officer in charge of the investigation, Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Thalang Police, today confirmed that the taxi driver is 23-year-old Marut Puangsombat.

Capt Suporn also confirmed to The Phuket News today that the motorbike rider killed in the wipeout was Anuson Rattanadilok Na Phuket, 40, a Phuket resident.

Mr Anusorn worked at Thalang Hospital, Capt Suporn said, but did not identify which position he held.

“His body has been buried in a funeral ceremony already,” Capt Suporn said.

Capt Suporn explained that the only other person injured in the wipeout was Marut, the driver of the green-plate registered airport taxi.

“He had only minor wounds. After the incident, he didn’t run away, and he went to Mr Anuson’s funeral too,” he said.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

“The other cars had no people inside so there no one else was injured,” Capt Suporn added.

“The reason for the accident was that Marut was driving very fast like other taxi drivers. He was not drunk at the time. He has been charged with reckless driving causing death and charged with reckless driving causing damage to property,” Capt Suporn confirmed.

Capt Supon noted that Marut underwent blood tests that showed him negative for alcohol and drugs.

However, Capt Suporn added, “When the accident happened, there was one foreign passenger in the taxi, but that foreigner was not injured.

“Immediately after the accident, the foreigner went straight back to the airport to go home,” he said.

Capt Suporn declined to name the tourist, or identify the tourist’s age or nationality.

Regarding whether Marut will have his commercial taxi driver’s licence revoked over the incident, Capt Suporn said, “Police have reported Marut’s case to the court, and the court will decide how what to do with this guy, whether to allow him (to keep his licence) or ban him. All that is up to the court.”

Of note, under a crackdown in 2016 metered taxi drivers were threatened by Navy security personnel that for not using their taxi meters or not having their metres configured correctly, the drivers faced a seven days licence suspension for a first first offence, and stood to have their licences revoked entirely for a second offence. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

malczx7r | 02 November 2018 - 14:38:12 

"The reason for the accident was that Marut was driving very fast like other taxi drivers" So the police admit all the taxi drivers drive like A-holes and do nothing about it! I really hope the tourist was Chinese, he can go back to his country and report how nothing has changed, all talk, no action!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident
Phuket Governor orders ‘autopsy’ on Songkran Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead
Phuket Police ramp up Songkran safety campaign after 30% jump in road-accident deaths
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash
Ukrainian driver charged over Phuket deaths of Russian women
Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019

 