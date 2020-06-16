Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket airport chief: More flights coming in July

Phuket airport chief: More flights coming in July

PHUKET: More airlines will launch domestic flights arriving at Phuket International Airport starting next month, Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo confirmed to The Phuket News today (June 16).

tourismtransporteconomicsCOVID-19
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 06:27PM

Thai AirAsia Flight FD3029 docks at Phuket International Airport earlier today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thai AirAsia Flight FD3029 docks at Phuket International Airport earlier today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A total of 110 passengers arrived in Phuket on board the Air Asia flight today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A total of 110 passengers arrived in Phuket on board the Air Asia flight today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A total of 110 passengers arrived in Phuket on board the Air Asia flight today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A total of 110 passengers arrived in Phuket on board the Air Asia flight today (June 16). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“More airlines, including Thai Smile and Bangkok Airways, will start their own flights to Phuket in July. We have not yet sorted out the exact flight times as we are still discussing flight slot options with them,” Mr Thanee said.

Mr Thanee pointed that Thai Smile and Bangkok Airways would not be the only airlines resuming domestic flights to Phuket, but declined to identify which other airlines would soon be flying to the island.

The airport chief was among the welcome party on hand today to greet 110 passengers disembarking Thai AirAsia’s first flight to Phuket since the airport went under lockdown in early April.

Thai AirAsia Flight FD3029 touched down at 2:05pm. The return flight, FD3030, departed Phuket at 2:35pm with 120 passengers on board, and landed at Don Meuang International Airport in Bangkok at 4:05pm.

“Today is a good sign for Phuket. The plane was nearly fully booked,” Mr Thanee said.

“Also, the passengers followed the precautions well, such as always wearing a face mask, which is good to see,” he added.

As part of the welcome party today, Mr Thanee and airport staff handed out free face masks to all passengers arriving and departing from the airport.

The Phuket News notes that the provincial order issued by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana for all people in Phuket to wear face masks at all times while in public areas remains in effect.

The fine for not wearing a face mask in public ranges up to B20,000.

Domestic arrivals at Phuket International Airport will not have to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving on the island, Airports of Thailand management at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) confirmed last Friday as the news broke that the airport would reopen to domestic flights on Saturday.

AoT Phuket also confirmed that passengers outbound from Phuket must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form via the AoT Airports application (available on Google Play and on Apple’s App Store) and register on the Thai Chana platform.

 

 

Passengers inbound to Phuket also must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form on the Thai Chana platform when arriving.

Phuket community
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

I'm convinced the early and consistent wearing of masks made all the difference. ...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Its not about if its the flue or not the flue Pascale, it is about the fact that Thai authorities ar...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@K Who would like to buy a ticket from you ? Better to just put the dummy copy of you on a bar st...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@LALALA Why are you concerned about their testing ? Isn't it you who never gets tired about ca...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

I'm sure the "security authorities" would prefer to see no foreigners at all, but this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

'For almost two decades, the industry has been providing employment for one in 10 of all workers...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15

@Thorfinger Because it's the law currently I believe. Why just can't you comply? Or do you t...(Read More)

Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew

Mr Thongchai is surprised by the lack of common sense. Did he really expect that from people in this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

An article full of slime... Thai authorities have done a fantastic job to contain the Virus...LOL......(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@P. I am willing to sit dressed like that in the ticket booth, and minus 33% commission hand over da...(Read More)

 

