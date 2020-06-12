Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

PHUKET: Domestic arrivals at Phuket International Airport will not have to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving on the island, Airports of Thailand management at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) have announced.

transporttourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 June 2020, 08:45PM

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals. Image: AoT Phuket

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals. Image: AoT Phuket

Image: AoT Phuket
Image: AoT Phuket
Image: AoT Phuket
Thai Vietjet will operate the first flights into and out of Phuket. Image: AoT Phuket
Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Air Asia will join the party on Tuesday (June 16). Image: AoT Phuket
All outbound passengers must register through the AoT Airports app. Image: AoT Phuket

The news came as AoT Phuket this evening released their guidelines for all travellers arriving on or departing the island via the airport, after the crucial transport facility reopens after midnight tonight.

 However, AoT Phuket warned that all passengers returning from overseas to Phuket – including Thai citizens and permanent residents – are subjected to the measures under communicable disease law, such as 14 days state quarantine.

AoT specifically noted that passengers outbound from Phuket must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form via the AoT Airports application [available on Google Play and on Apple’s App Store] and register on the Thai Chana platform.

Passengers inbound to Phuket also must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form on the Thai Chana platform when arriving.

All passengers were instructed to strictly follow the advisory, and urged to allow extra time for their journey to account for any delays.

The first flight to arrive in Phuket since the lockdown began will be Thai Vietjet flight VZ 2306/2307 operating out of Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok. The flight is to arrive in Phuket at 4:55pm tomorrow and depart the island back to the capital at 5:25pm. The flight is currently scheduled to operate daily until at least June 30.

Thai Vietjet will add another Bangkok-Phuket-Bangkok daily flight on Tuesday, when Nok Air, Thai AirAsia will also begin operating a daily flight between the capital and Phuket.

Thai Lion Air will also launch three daily flights between Phuket and Don Mueang airport in Bangkok from June 16.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders
Life jackets keep missing Phuket fishermen alive until Navy rescue
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted! Skypark over Bangkok? Child sex operation busted! || June 12
Confirmed: Phuket airport to open
PM agrees to lift night curfew
COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 12
Navy rescues two fishermen after Phuket storm swamps longtail boats, search continues for four more
Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors
Property in Phuket awaits slow recovery
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases in Thailand today! New university hospital for Phuket! || June 11
Help Phuket Today steps up efforts for people in need
Phuket tourism players ramp up domestic tourism push
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 11

 

Phuket community
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

@Kurt No one says you have to eat with your mask on ! Any common sense left ?...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

Nice one Kurt. Who you are trying to fool K/H1 ?...(Read More)

Confirmed: Phuket airport to open

Great news....(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Kurt, you need to lighten up. Everyday you are just putting Thai police, government and other offici...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

Most hotels are closed anyway and hotels pre lockdown were only serving guests so by definition smal...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

B120bn +B106bn = B280bn , he must have been top of his class. With zero help from them and their 3% ...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

@charles, perhaps the hotels 'kick back' safety quality is better than that of bars? It all...(Read More)

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

Thai Officials have to fly THAI. And THAI just announced not to start flying before 01 August. THAI ...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

That's what happens when they only focus on one industry and over-develop. Isn't Phuket supp...(Read More)

Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

Going on with face masks proves that Provincial Hall believes that Phuket is not Covid-19 virus free...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 