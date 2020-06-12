Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

PHUKET: Domestic arrivals at Phuket International Airport will not have to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving on the island, Airports of Thailand management at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) have announced.

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 June 2020, 08:45PM

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals. Image: AoT Phuket

The news came as AoT Phuket this evening released their guidelines for all travellers arriving on or departing the island via the airport, after the crucial transport facility reopens after midnight tonight.

However, AoT Phuket warned that all passengers returning from overseas to Phuket – including Thai citizens and permanent residents – are subjected to the measures under communicable disease law, such as 14 days state quarantine.

AoT specifically noted that passengers outbound from Phuket must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form via the AoT Airports application [available on Google Play and on Apple’s App Store] and register on the Thai Chana platform.

Passengers inbound to Phuket also must not have a body temperature higher than 37.3°C, must wear a face mask all the time, and must complete the travel declaration form on the Thai Chana platform when arriving.

All passengers were instructed to strictly follow the advisory, and urged to allow extra time for their journey to account for any delays.

The first flight to arrive in Phuket since the lockdown began will be Thai Vietjet flight VZ 2306/2307 operating out of Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok. The flight is to arrive in Phuket at 4:55pm tomorrow and depart the island back to the capital at 5:25pm. The flight is currently scheduled to operate daily until at least June 30.

Thai Vietjet will add another Bangkok-Phuket-Bangkok daily flight on Tuesday, when Nok Air, Thai AirAsia will also begin operating a daily flight between the capital and Phuket.

Thai Lion Air will also launch three daily flights between Phuket and Don Mueang airport in Bangkok from June 16.