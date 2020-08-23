Kata Rocks
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex

PHUKET: The Phang Nga Provincial Court has handed a 50-year jail term to an elderly woman found guilty of offering a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of a friend, for sex to a local politician last year.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 23 August 2020, 11:50AM

Sakol Phodee, 55, is presented the warrant for her arrest last year. Photo: Thai Muang Police (photo blurred by police)

Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters

Phang Nga OrBorTor President flees, wanted for molesting 13-year-old girl

Chuwit Jantaros, secretary to the Foundation for Children, Youth and Families, said yesterday the court handed the sentence to Sakol Phodee, the defendant, on Wednesday (Aug 19), reports the Bangkok Post.

He said the court found Ms Sakol guilty of 11 counts of "luring minors for indecent purposes", which carry 10 years in prison each.

However, the sentence was halved to 55 years, under a maximum reduction limit set by the Criminal Code because the defendant confessed to the crime, the foundation secretary said. It is unclear why she made the offer.

Mr Chuwit said that as for the politician, identified only as Mr Supasak, the former chief of a tambon administration organisation (TAO), the court is expected to hear witness testimony next month as the case continues.

The case began after Mr Supasak was seen in an online viral video allegedly sexually harassing the girl inside his vehicle.

