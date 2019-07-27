Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters

PHUKET: A woman entrusted with caring for her friend’s two daughters has been charged for her role in allowing an official to sexually molest them, Thai Muang Police Chief Col Weerayuth Sitthirattanakul has confirmed.

crimesexpolice

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 July 2019, 11:00AM

Sakon Podee, 55, is presented the warrant for her arrest. Photo: Thai Muang Police (photo blurred by police)

Sakon Podee, 55, was arrested during the initial follow-up investigation following the hunt for Supasak “Sak” Pokabud, the fugitive ex-president of the Thung Maphrao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) in Thai Muang District, Phang Nga, north of Phuket, for molesting one of the daughters, just 13 years old*.

Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattanakul in explaining the case to the press earlier this month said that Supasak is partially paralysed down his right side., but can walk and talk.

“From questioning, police have determined that the girl and her sister were both molested,” he said.

The girl and the sister lived together with Sakon, and before any of the molestations took place, Supasak had explained to Sakon that he had been to see a traditional Chinese medical therapist nine times, and was suggested to find a girl to hug and kiss to alleviate his partial paralysis, Gov Siripat told reporters.

Both girls knew about Supsak’s “condition”, but did not suspect that he would force himself on them, he said.

“Police will later question the grandmother to see if this is a case of human trafficking,” he said. (See story here.)

Col Weerayuth explained to The Phuket News that officers confronted Sakon in front of a house in Moo 10, Ban Kuan Rad, Thung Maphrao, Thai Muang District, on the morning of July 14.

“We took her to Thai Muang Police Station for questioning and to determine whether any other persons were involved in this case,” Col Weerayuth said.

Sakon denied the allegations, leading police to request a warrant for her arrest, which was granted the next day, he said.

“Sakon was presented the charges at Phang Nga Provincial Court at 11am on the Monday (July 15). I requested for her to be denied bail, and she remains behind bars now,” Col Weerayuth said.

Sakon was charged for human trafficking as listed in the arrest warrant and under Section 283 of the Criminal Code, which lists the charges for the provision of minors for performing sexual acts for other persons, and the role of accomplices in providing minors for sex services.

Section 283 also details the charges for persons remaining complicit in knowing such activities but failing to report them to authorities, and the charges for people abusing their positions of trust with child victims.

“Sakon denied all the charges against, and remains in custody,” Col Weerayuth said on Friday (July 26).

NOT GRANDMA

While questioning Sakon, police learned that Sakon is no blood relation to the two girls, despite many initial reports identifying her as the grandmother of the two girls.

“Sakon is not real grandmother or stepmother. She is no blood relation at. She is just friend of the girls’ mother, Ms Suphata,” Col Weerayuth told The Phuket News.

“Ms Suphata (family name withheld) trusted Sakon to take care of the girls. That’s all,” he added.

“Ms Suphata left the girls’ to start a new family in Rayong. The girls were left to stay with Sakon while their mother sends back about B2,000 – B3,000 per month for living expenses,” Col Weerayuth explained.

Col Weerayuth declined to reveal any more details about Ms Suphata, including how aware she was of the current situation involving her two daughters.

STILL LOOKING

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for Supasak, Col Weerayuth confirmed.

“We are still looking for Supasak. He escaped by car, but not his own car. We don’t know where he is. It is hard for us to find him. We have not found him yet, but we won’t give up,” he said.

“We have tracked him to outside Southern Thailand now, but it is taking time to hunt him down because he knows that we are looking for him,” Col Weerayuth said.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old girl involved in the molestation that started the hunt for Supasak remains in the care of officials from the Phang Nga office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Col Weerayuth confirmed.

“They have yet to reveal any details of where the girl will stay next,” he said.

While the main focus has been on the 13-year-old, Col Weerayuth added, police were also investigating the alleged molestations of the girl’s 16-year-old sister, who when the news broke openly admitted that Supasak performed the same acts on her.

Comitting sexual assault on the 16-year-old has now been added to the list of offences on the warrant for Supsak's arrest, Col Weerayuth said.

* Not 14 years old, as previously reported