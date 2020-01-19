Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching

The first of 85 turtle eggs taken into care in November has hatched earlier today (Jan 19), the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reports on its Facebook page.

animalsenvironmentmarinenatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 January 2020, 10:13AM

Turtle eggs taken into care by park officers in November began hatching on Jan 19. Photo: DMCR

The eggs are from a nest of 104 eggs laid in a nest on Thai Mueang Beach on Nov 17 by a turtle some 194 centimeters in length and 173 centimeters wide, and weighing about 200 kilograms, and estimated to be more than 25 years old. (See story here.)

Of the 104 eggs, 19 were infertile, with the rest moved to a new nest dug by park officials on the beach in front of the national park office so officers could keep an eye on them.

A series of CCTV cameras were installed, with the cameras broadcasting online 24 hours a day, to prevent people from stealing the turtle eggs or disturbing the nest in any other way. (See story here.)

Six cameras have been installed. Live footage can be viewed at http://loveseaturtle.dmcr.go.th

After the eggs had incubated for 59 days, officers began raising the nest temperature to help encourage the eggs to hatch, explained Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay.

“Our officers are ready to look over them and we have already removed a section of the fence so they can find their way to the sea easily,” Mr Haritchai assured earlier this week.

Meanwhile park officers discovered yet another turtle nest, this time in Bo Dan, north of Natai Beach. The eggs will be taken into care so the can hatch in safety.

"It is already the sixth nest discover", DMCR posted on Facebook.