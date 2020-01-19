Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching

Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching

The first of 85 turtle eggs taken into care in November has hatched earlier today (Jan 19), the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reports on its Facebook page.

animalsenvironmentmarinenatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 January 2020, 10:13AM

Turtle eggs taken into care by park officers in November began hatching on Jan 19. Photo: DMCR

Turtle eggs taken into care by park officers in November began hatching on Jan 19. Photo: DMCR

The eggs are from a nest of 104 eggs laid in a nest on Thai Mueang Beach on Nov 17 by a turtle some 194 centimeters in length and 173 centimeters wide, and weighing about 200 kilograms, and estimated to be more than 25 years old. (See story here.)

Of the 104 eggs, 19 were infertile, with the rest moved to a new nest dug by park officials on the beach in front of the national park office so officers could keep an eye on them.

A series of CCTV cameras were installed, with the cameras broadcasting online 24 hours a day, to prevent people from stealing the turtle eggs or disturbing the nest in any other way. (See story here.)

Six cameras have been installed. Live footage can be viewed at http://loveseaturtle.dmcr.go.th

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

After the eggs had incubated for 59 days, officers began raising the nest temperature to help encourage the eggs to hatch, explained Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay.

“Our officers are ready to look over them and we have already removed a section of the fence so they can find their way to the sea easily,” Mr Haritchai assured earlier this week.

Meanwhile park officers discovered yet another turtle nest, this time in Bo Dan, north of Natai Beach. The eggs will be taken into care so the can hatch in safety.

"It is already the sixth nest discover", DMCR posted on Facebook.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to welcome Chinese New Year with marine safety drill
Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?
HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice
Phuket Opinion: No reservations
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle
Cabbie returns bag, B1.5m in cash, valuables to passenger
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus
Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket
Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket
Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bridge to Koh Samui? Tip leads to skeleton discovery! Drone licences? || January 17
Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket
Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus
Freedom Beach vendors arrested
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

If it is a designated ATV track, no one should stay near it....(Read More)

Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

k...so what charges would you propose against the father? Keep your horrible comments about an emoti...(Read More)

Second person dies from mystery virus in China

China admits now about 60 infected people. However, other foreign governments medical institutions i...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale demonstrates intelligence merely by pointing out the obvious. K's comments are far from...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Yet ANOTHER nail in the coffin for Phuket's image!! The government allowing this basically means...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

All this ATV are pieces of rubbish. Can see them broken and left on jungle trails nearly everywhere....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Tourists showering, doing teeth etc with klong water, that will go down well. As for running out of ...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale... get a life, so willing to pick on others, at least kurt makes for interesting reading, ...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

What kind of drivinglicence is needed to drive a ATV in thailand???...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

Instead of charging the woman, how about charging the tour operator who clearly didnt train the woma...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 