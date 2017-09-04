The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword

PHUKET: Police have ramped up the charges against the Patong tuk-tuk driver who threatened a tourist with a sword over a B400 fare early last Thursday morning (Aug 31) to now include threatening a person with a weapon.

tourism, patong, transport, violence, police,

The Phuket News

Monday 4 September 2017, 12:56PM

Col Tassanai declined to recognise the difference between the knife Pannawich presented to police as the weapon used in the incident and the sword he is plainly seen brandishing in the video clips that went viral. Image: Screengrab
Col Tassanai declined to recognise the difference between the knife Pannawich presented to police as the weapon used in the incident and the sword he is plainly seen brandishing in the video clips that went viral. Image: Screengrab

Tuk-tuk driver Pannawich Nakamin, 35, on Friday was fined B500 for carrying a weapon in a public place after police tracked him down after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Pannawich told police that he picked up tourists at McDonald’s on Thaweewong Rd at 5am that morning and dropped them off at a hotel on Soi Kebsup. But when they refused to pay the B400 fare, he went and got a “knife” from his vehicle and threatened them. (See story here.)

However, police yesterday tracked down the tourist involved in the incident, 35-year-old Mohammad Sami Saad from Lebanon, to confirm he was threatened, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today (Sept 4).

“After police found out more information from the victim and other witness, we decided to press Pannawich with another charge: using a weapon to threaten a person for benefit. He will now have to face this criminal charge in Phuket Provincial Court,” Col Tassanai said.

C and C Marine

“The tuk-tuk driver’s behaviour was unacceptable, and it damaged Phuket’s image among tourists. Tuk-tuk drivers must not do this to tourists,” he said.

However, Col Tassanai declined to recognise the difference between the knife Pannawich presented to police as the weapon used in the incident and the sword he is plainly seen brandishing in the video clips that went viral.

Of note, in Thai, the word “meet”, meaning knife, is often used for bladed instruments much longer than those referred in to in English language.

Also of note is that Section 267 of the Thai Criminal Code stipulates, “Whoever causes an official in the execution of their duty to make any false entry in the public or official document for the aims to be used as evidence, shall be imprisoned not more of three years or fined not more of six thousand Baht, or both.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Sam hayman | 04 September 2017 - 13:18:17

Because he is Thai and the victim is a foreigner nothing will happen. Probably a B1,000 fine.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials confirm crocodile is saltwater species rare to area

Wild crocodiles regularly go for months without eating, so why worry about a few days, it would make a lot of tasty croc burgers ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword

Because he is Thai and the victim is a foreigner nothing will happen. Probably a B1,000 fine....(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

As the mayor said: "..many hotels in Patong are not being connected to the drains that feed the wastewater-treatment plant..." This is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Whilst the consul meetings have, at times over the years, appeared to produce actual results, I would argue that the emergence of social media has dri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Chapeau! Especially for the last passage !...(Read More)

Struggling to house locals

I think it is very much the same on Phuket island. Would be good if you took a look at that issue...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Ben,just wait in 5-6 Week the Monsoon change and all this waste will head toward Andaman/India,and all is well!(until next spring) Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

I like the last para in your article...about sneering derision... Second, why did you not tell which consuls were there, and what was they asked to c...(Read More)

Phuket croc successfully captured, but not without a struggle

Congratulations to the Fisheries Dept for catching the Croc. Locals and tourists can again swim peacefully in the waters.. ...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Post construction value 25% above market and 10% return guaranteed for five years. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is. The worl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.