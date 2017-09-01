PHUKET: Patong Police yesterday (Aug 31) arrested and fined a tuk-tuk driver who caught on video brandishing a large knife in front of a Patong Hotel.

Pannawich Nakamin, 35, admitted that he is a man seen in the video. Photo: Patong Police

The arrest was made after the video clips started to circulate on social media.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today (Sept 1), “Yesterday I ordered a team of investigators to look for this tuk-tuk driver urgently.

“An officer found the driver at 10 pm, his name is Mr Pannawich Nakamin, 35, and he admitted that he is a man seen in the video.”

According to Col Tassanai, Pannawich told police that he had dropped off the tourists at an unnamed hotel in Patong where they refused to pay so he went and got the knife from his vehicle and started threatening them.

“This behavior is not acceptable in a public place. People should not be carrying a knife in tourism areas,” said Col Tassanai.

“I am still looking for the tourists involved as I want to hear their side of the story,” he added.

At present, Pannawich has only been charged with carrying a weapon in a public place for which he was fined B500.

“Other charges might be brought against him if we find out more details about this case,” Col Tassanai concluded.