Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has called for all people in Patong to self-quarantine for 14 days as health officials in the tourism town which has become the epicentre of Phuket infections prepare to start door-to-door checks tomorrow (Mar 31).

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 30 March 2020, 10:27PM

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Bangla Rd is blasted in a mass cleansing drive today (Mar 30). Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup speaks in front of the Sleep With me hotel. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup speaks in front of the Sleep With me hotel. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup speaks in front of the Sleep With me hotel. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup speaks in front of the Sleep With me hotel. Photo: Patong Municipality

The hotel is already accommodating eight persons under investigation (PUI) on suspicion that they may have been infected with COVID-19. Photo: Patong Municipality

The hotel is already accommodating eight persons under investigation (PUI) on suspicion that they may have been infected with COVID-19. Photo: Patong Municipality

The hotel is already accommodating eight persons under investigation (PUI) on suspicion that they may have been infected with COVID-19. Photo: Patong Municipality

The hotel is already accommodating eight persons under investigation (PUI) on suspicion that they may have been infected with COVID-19. Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

“I want people who live in Patong to quarantine themselves for 14 days starting right now,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News today (Mar 30).

“Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has already issued a notice asking people to stay off the streets and away from public areas from 8pm to 3am each night [see here], but this is an additional requirement from me,” she said.

“Most confirmed cases of infection [in Phuket] have come from Patong, but now it’s not just the Bangla area, it is now spreading everywhere,” Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“Please stay at home all day. I am not banning people from going outside. If it is necessary to go out, you must wear a face mask and finish your business quickly and return home. This is the best way to keep yourself and your family safe,” she said.

Mayor Chalermluck warned that people caught flouting the health regulations issued under the Emergency Decree may face legal action.

“People should not ignore this, we want to stop the virus from spreading. If any person ignores the regulations, officials will enforce the law,” she said.

Health officials from tomorrow (Mar 31) will conduct door-to-door checks on people in the hope of identifying any more possible infections before the virus can spread further, Mayor Chalermluck said.

“Tomorrow, health officials from Patong Municipality will inspect houses in Patong. We will check people in their residences,” she said.

QSI International School Phuket

Any persons found suspected of being infected will be taken to Patong Hospital and then asked to spend a 14-day quarantine at the Sleep With Me hotel, where 200 rooms have been dedicated to accommodating “persons under investigation” (PUIs) – free of charge.

“People cannot just turn up at the hotel and ask to stay for free,” Mayor Chalermluck explained.

“People must be screened by Patong Hospital first, and if the hospital requests it, the person can stay at the hotel,” she said.

Eight rooms are already accommodating such PUIs, she added.

Patong Municipality already has been providing free meals for people under self-quarantine, Mayor Chalermluck added.

People who have registered with the municipality project have three meals a day delivered to wherever they are staying.

The project was originally budgeted to provide three meals a day to 300 people, but officials are trying to stretch that even further, Mayor Chalermluck said.

“We will try to cover everyone who needs meals delivered by us,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus shuts Phuket beaches; 27 Thailand cops infected || March 30
Confirmed! Phuket Airport to close
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
Patong COVID infections continue to bloom, total Phuket cases hit 62
Stimulus handout could see 20m apply
Stranded Thais allowed to return from Malaysia
Virus rumour sparks riot, prison break
Phuket bridges and ports closed
Close to 300 Thais stranded at Malaysia border
Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government
Phuket’s six new COVID-19 cases all from Patong, total hits 53
Europe virus toll surges, peak still far off
Thai AirAsia cancels all domestic flights next month
All Phuket beaches closed

 

Phuket community
Living with COVID-19

I still wondering if this whole article was just an advertisement for that wellness center .Actually...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

That has to be the dumbest comment ever, sun and seawater kills it, so a person speaking and exhali...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

What about the foreigners that came to Phuket for the beach, sun and relax? I’m here already for m...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

CaptainJack69 - there is a requirement to give a minimum of 7 days notice before shutting an airport...(Read More)

Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

@CJ69 You commented on an article from July 2019. No wonder it's not a new movie for you....(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

It breaks my heart. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s six new COVID-19 cases all from Patong, total hits 53

Sipods...(Read More)

Living with COVID-19

A second reading of this article revealed even more contradicting nonsense. It says you should sleep...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

As Phuket airport is open for arrivals/departures, why the Phuket bridges not open with the same sca...(Read More)

Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

47? Bangla road alone will have seeded 1000 infections from the multiple exposures. Better ramp ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 