Phuket Governor extends 'voluntary street curfew', warns of strict enforcement

Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has issued a notice asking for cooperation from all local residents and tourists – both Thai and international – to stay off the streets and away from public areas from 8pm to 3am each night.

Saturday 28 March 2020, 04:09PM

The Tesco shopping centre on the bypass road remains deserted of shoppers. Photo: The Phuket News

The Tesco shopping centre on the bypass road remains deserted of shoppers. Photo: The Phuket News

The order, dated yesterday, became public today (Mar 28).

The order also comes into effect today.

"In order to raise the standard of prevention and effectively control the spread of the disease in Puhket Province, the Governor of the Province of Phuket, with the decision of the Committee of Communicable Disease of Phuket on Friday March 27, 2020, has kindly and sought the collaboration of local residents and tourists (both Thai and international) in the Province of Phuket to remain in their residence from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., with the EXCEPTION of urgent errand,” the notice explains.

“Furthermore, the measure of inspection will be strictly applied in the case of traveling to other provinces,” it added.

“The Governor of the Province of Phuket and the Committee of Communicable Disease of Phuket shall issue the amended measures in accordance with the situation with further notice,” the notice also warned.

The order shall remain in effect until otherwise announced, the order noted.

