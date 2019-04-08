THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

PHUKET: The Patong Traffic Police have urged the drivers of water-delivery trucks to avoid crossing Patong Hill this Saturday (April 13).

Monday 8 April 2019, 11:07AM

The road over Patong Hill ussually suffers heavy traffic during the Songkran festivities. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The road over Patong Hill ussually suffers heavy traffic during the Songkran festivities. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The request was announced in a notice issued by Lt Col Lert Porkwang, Head of Traffic Police at Patong Police Station.

The request asked water-truck drivers to refrain from using Phrabaramee Rd (Route 4029) to cross Patong Hill to deliver water into the tourism town from 6am to midnight.

“The first day of the Songkran festival is April 13. There will be a lot of people driving in Patong, including many big bikes (for Phuket Bike Week, see here) on that day,” Col Lert told The Phuket News.

“There will be a lot of water across the road, which will make the road dangerous for drivers,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

No other large vehicles were urged to not cross Patong Hill on the day.

“There is no request for other big vehicles to not go over Patong Hill this Saturday, but for water trucks it is necessary,” Col Lert said.

Col Lert noted, “We do not have the legal authority to specifically ban water trucks from crossing the hill by law, so this is a request only.”

However, he warned, “But if a water truck is in an accident or harms any people, the driver will be charged.”

 

 

