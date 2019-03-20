THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Revving up for Phuket Bike Week 2019

Phuket will be roarin’ and rumblin’ next month as Asia’s biggest motorcycle event heads to the island. Between April 12-20, Phuket will welcome motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for Phuket Bike Week 2019.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 March 2019, 10:00AM

Expect thousands-strong two-wheeled convoys...

Expect thousands-strong two-wheeled convoys...

...and exhibitions too.

...and exhibitions too.

A serious hill start.

A serious hill start.

The annual event, now in its 25th year, carries the concept ‘World Ride Together’ this year in a show of unity for the worldwide bikers the event attracts.

More than 5,000 vehicles and 50,000 participants, from Thailand and 30 other countries, are expected, bringing a projected revenue of at least B500 mil­lion into Phuket.

The event will take place at Patong’s Loma Park between April 12-14 and at Phuket Boat Lagoon between April 19- 20 and promises to have something for everyone. While the thousands-strong two-wheeled convoys might be a spec­tacle enough in themselves, there are a host of other events to wow attendees across the week too.

Guests can expect: an opening cer­emony led by the Mayor of Patong; motorcycle exhibitions; a custom bike contest; Miss Phuket Bike Week contest; a charity ride; a ride for peace; rock mu­sic festivals with Thai band Carabao, singer Pong Hinlekfai and Malaysian band Wings Rock; beach parties; a grand dinner; and souvenirs, clothing and bike accessories on sale.

However, these big bikers are also on a mission to bring international tour­ism, highlight Thailand’s culture, point to Phuket as a world class destination, encourage safe riding and promote the reduction in global warming.

Phuket Bike Week 2019 is supported by Phuket Province, Phuket Bike Week Association, Tourism Authority of Thai­land, Phuket Provincial Administration Organization, Patong Municipality, Phuket Boat Lagoon, American Car Club Southern Thailand, Singha Corpo­ration, Ride Thailand Team and many other clubs who love riding big bikes. The Phuket News is also a proud media partner.

VIP Registration, B1,500 includes: wrist­band entry to every venue every day, a ticket for grand dinner, one t-shirt, ban­dana, pin, patch, sticker, Ride Thailand Magazine and a key chain.

Regular Ticket, Free entry at Patong Beach. B300 at Phuket Boat Lagoon in­cludes: wristband entry and two drinks.

For more information, please visit www.phuketbikeweek.com or contact Mr Wit­taya Singkalah on 081 6919346, Mr Amarin Sarunyasakul on 081 8914702 or Mr Kittiwong Jansattum on 089 6468941

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The unusual music career of Prayut Chan-o-cha
Jimmy Carr to perform two shows in Bangkok on Mar 29
Irish, British and Indian stand-up comedians to take to Phuket stage on March 10
Joey Chou announced as new Asia Pop 40 host
Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle
Ladies’ night at the Grammys: the performances
Phuket’s Best Burger 2019 ‘Dare to Dream’
Pretty Neat: Hit series proves that a tidy house really does equal a tidy mind
Earth, Wind & Fire Experience: Enter a boogie wonderland at Cafe del Mar on Feb 8
Asia Pop 40 announces Asia’s No. 1 song, No. 1 group and No. 1 artist for 2018
Asia Pop 40 counts down the top 140 songs in Asia of 2018
What we watched in 2018: The great and the good from the silver screen, TV and phone screen
Epic Quest - Disney’s game for the Southeast Asian market and culture
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
Live Theatre - The ever-changing performance

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 