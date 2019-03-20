Revving up for Phuket Bike Week 2019

Phuket will be roarin’ and rumblin’ next month as Asia’s biggest motorcycle event heads to the island. Between April 12-20, Phuket will welcome motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for Phuket Bike Week 2019.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 March 2019, 10:00AM

The annual event, now in its 25th year, carries the concept ‘World Ride Together’ this year in a show of unity for the worldwide bikers the event attracts.

More than 5,000 vehicles and 50,000 participants, from Thailand and 30 other countries, are expected, bringing a projected revenue of at least B500 mil­lion into Phuket.

The event will take place at Patong’s Loma Park between April 12-14 and at Phuket Boat Lagoon between April 19- 20 and promises to have something for everyone. While the thousands-strong two-wheeled convoys might be a spec­tacle enough in themselves, there are a host of other events to wow attendees across the week too.

Guests can expect: an opening cer­emony led by the Mayor of Patong; motorcycle exhibitions; a custom bike contest; Miss Phuket Bike Week contest; a charity ride; a ride for peace; rock mu­sic festivals with Thai band Carabao, singer Pong Hinlekfai and Malaysian band Wings Rock; beach parties; a grand dinner; and souvenirs, clothing and bike accessories on sale.

However, these big bikers are also on a mission to bring international tour­ism, highlight Thailand’s culture, point to Phuket as a world class destination, encourage safe riding and promote the reduction in global warming.

Phuket Bike Week 2019 is supported by Phuket Province, Phuket Bike Week Association, Tourism Authority of Thai­land, Phuket Provincial Administration Organization, Patong Municipality, Phuket Boat Lagoon, American Car Club Southern Thailand, Singha Corpo­ration, Ride Thailand Team and many other clubs who love riding big bikes. The Phuket News is also a proud media partner.

VIP Registration, B1,500 includes: wrist­band entry to every venue every day, a ticket for grand dinner, one t-shirt, ban­dana, pin, patch, sticker, Ride Thailand Magazine and a key chain.



Regular Ticket, Free entry at Patong Beach. B300 at Phuket Boat Lagoon in­cludes: wristband entry and two drinks.

For more information, please visit www.phuketbikeweek.com or contact Mr Wit­taya Singkalah on 081 6919346, Mr Amarin Sarunyasakul on 081 8914702 or Mr Kittiwong Jansattum on 089 6468941