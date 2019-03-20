Revving up for Phuket Bike Week 2019

The annual event, now in its 25th year, carries the concept ‘World Ride Together’ this year in a show of unity for the worldwide bikers the event attracts.
More than 5,000 vehicles and 50,000 participants, from Thailand and 30 other countries, are expected, bringing a projected revenue of at least B500 million into Phuket.
The event will take place at Patong’s Loma Park between April 12-14 and at Phuket Boat Lagoon between April 19- 20 and promises to have something for everyone. While the thousands-strong two-wheeled convoys might be a spectacle enough in themselves, there are a host of other events to wow attendees across the week too.
Guests can expect: an opening ceremony led by the Mayor of Patong; motorcycle exhibitions; a custom bike contest; Miss Phuket Bike Week contest; a charity ride; a ride for peace; rock music festivals with Thai band Carabao, singer Pong Hinlekfai and Malaysian band Wings Rock; beach parties; a grand dinner; and souvenirs, clothing and bike accessories on sale.
However, these big bikers are also on a mission to bring international tourism, highlight Thailand’s culture, point to Phuket as a world class destination, encourage safe riding and promote the reduction in global warming.
Phuket Bike Week 2019 is supported by Phuket Province, Phuket Bike Week Association, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Provincial Administration Organization, Patong Municipality, Phuket Boat Lagoon, American Car Club Southern Thailand, Singha Corporation, Ride Thailand Team and many other clubs who love riding big bikes. The Phuket News is also a proud media partner.
VIP Registration, B1,500 includes: wristband entry to every venue every day, a ticket for grand dinner, one t-shirt, bandana, pin, patch, sticker, Ride Thailand Magazine and a key chain.
Regular Ticket, Free entry at Patong Beach. B300 at Phuket Boat Lagoon includes: wristband entry and two drinks.
For more information, please visit www.phuketbikeweek.com or contact Mr Wittaya Singkalah on 081 6919346, Mr Amarin Sarunyasakul on 081 8914702 or Mr Kittiwong Jansattum on 089 6468941
