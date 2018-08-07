THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong Police Chief debunks Panya surrenders myths, confirms cold cases reopened

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee has met the press to debunk rumours that Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang, the 39-year-old bar owner in Patong wanted for his role in the slaying of Paweena Namuangrak and Anantachai Jaritram in Chonburi on July 29, had been in hiding in Phuket and had now surrendered to police.


By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 7 August 2018, 05:16PM

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee (right) and Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin speak to the press about Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang and the state of public safety in Patong. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee (right) and Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin speak to the press about Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang and the state of public safety in Patong. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Col Anotai denied the rumours at the press conference on Sunday (August 5) at The Bay and Beach Club Patong.

Joining him was Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, President of the Pisona Group and the Patong Development Foundation.

Col Anotai confirmed that police had already searched Panya’s bar, the Pum Pui bar on Bangla Rd, and Panya’s house in Patong, but found nothing.

“On the night of July 31, officers from the Patong Police, military personnel from the Royal Thai Army Region 5 and local officials raided the Pum Pui bar.

“Police initially found this place was operating without licence,” Col Anotai said.

Col Anotai explained that Pum Pui bar had been raided twice before and that he had ordered the bar to shut down after the July 31 raid.

Col Anotai also confirmed that police would re-open the case of Panya shooting dead an ice-cream vendor in November last year.

“The prosecutor had ordered not to file the charges in court,” he said.

As previously reported by The Phuket News, Panya turned himself in to Patong Police at 5am on Nov 18 for shooting dead Amporn Suksawat, 47, in what Panya told police was an ‘ongoing dispute’.

According to the police report, Patong Police investigator Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng was notified of the shooting by the Kusoldharm Foundation at 6:10am.

Police arrived at the scene to find Mr Amporn’s body leaning against the wall of the staircase on the 4th floor of the apartment building, located on Soi Sukcharoen, off Phra Metta Rd. The apartment block was used as a residence for staff from the Pum Pui bar. (See story here.)

“High-ranking police commanders are highly interested in Panya’s old cases. Files of cases involving Panya since 2013, which include physical assault and selling pirated goods, will be checked. Specifically for cases in 2015 and 2017, which involve the opening of a club, the killing (of Mr Amporn) and this latest case,” Col Anotai said.

“In the case of the shooting of an ice cream seller on Nov 18, the incident happened before I took this position (as Patong Police Commander),” he said.

“I would like to initially answer that police inspectors handed the case file to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on February 1.

Central Phuket

“Then the prosecutor ordered not to proceed with charges and handed the case back to Patong Police on March 12,” Col Anotai explained.

“I took this position after that. Now a high-ranking police commander has called for cases to be rechecked. However, for the order not to press charges, we can do nothing about that,” Col Anothai said.

Regarding the recent surfacing of a video showing a man on Bangla Rd attacking tourists with something like a hammer, Col Anotai confirmed that the suspect was not Panya, but staff of the Pum Pui bar.

“The suspect has been arrested and is now facing charges for the incident,” he added.

In concluding his address to the press, Col Anotai raised many other issues, including drugs, law enforcement on night venues, preserving tourists’ confidence in safety as well as the years-long campaign to have Patong established as a special economic zone.

Mr Preechawut, President of the Pisona Group and leading son of former Patong Mayor Pian Keesin, said the Patong Police had set up a committee to launch a campaign to promote stability, tourism and community in Patong.

“As President of the Patong Development Foundation, we have provided our staff to help with general affairs at Patong Police Station. The purpose is to develop the Patong Police to be ‘standard’ and be an image of Thailand’s tourism.

“This is to welcome general people by focussing on serving people. In addition, the project we have spoken with Col Anotai about is to fix the flood problem (at Patong Police Station) by raising the floor as well as to work on water management for faster draining of rising floodwaters,” Mr Preechawut said.

Mr .Preechawut also rated Bangla Rd as the “most beautiful and cleanest ‘walking street’ in Thailand”.

“Compared with other ‘walking streets’ in Thailand, Bangla Rd is a model of a tourism city. It may not be the best in the world, but now we are studying to make it be the best model in the world.

“From going to walking streets in Pattaya and Chiang Mai, I can say that Bangla Rd is the best road in Thailand in terms of safety, cleanliness and beauty.

“In addition, police, military personnel and security forces in Phuket give importance to this issue. They always patrol and serve tourists efficiently compared with officials in other cities,” Mr Preechawut said.

Regarding the attack on tourists ‘with something like a hammer’, Mr Preechawut said that the incident happened rapidly, but officials responded quickly and had proceeded with charges as well.

“Patong has the most CCTV and has the most support through public sector networks, so let’s be confident and travel in Patong with peace of mind,” Mr Preechawut concluded.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 08 August 2018 - 21:35:00 

The photo shows the 'Patong reality'. It shows Patong boss 'prab'Keesin with his assisting wingman, the Patong police chief.
It seems it was a nightlife promoting thing  of Bangla Rd.  So silly a tuk-tuk/nightlife ruling business man in control.
So, Patong police station is not standard? Will become standard with help of Prab Keesin's staff? Tss, only on Phuket.  Hello, Mayor...

Christy Sweet | 08 August 2018 - 16:13:48 

Yeah, where's the mayor of Patong? She  should be in that seat relaying information.

BenPendejo | 08 August 2018 - 15:57:25 

Rorri and Gat hit the nail on the head. Nothing to add.

Rorri_2 | 08 August 2018 - 11:52:46 

Why does the Patong Police Chief need the support of  Prab’ Keesin? Prad certainly isn't the right person to suggest there are no "mafia" on Phuket, It's like asking Al Capone if he is involved in racketeering.

Gat Huckle | 07 August 2018 - 20:19:15 

Safety, cleanliness and beauty are not the words that pop into my mind when wandering along the drug and alcohol soaked whore house that is Bangla Road.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Phuket weather warning as Mangkhut to bring heavy rain, floods
It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lifeguard deal investigated! Army conscript succumbs! Sea turtles wash up! || Sept. 14
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked
129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Slapping a nurse? 4,336 years in jail! Monkey sterilization round 2! || Sept. 13
Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption
Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!
Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Vachira Phuket Hospital reveals angry relative lashed out, struck nurse
Phuket Town to be hit with major water shutoff
Fire drill held at century-old Phuket Provincial Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong Underpass by April? Smuggling a Porsche? Maya Bay to re-open! || Sept. 12

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it

 