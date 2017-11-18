The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thai man, 47, shot dead in Patong, suspect surrenders to police

PHUKET: A 39-year-old Thai man turned himself in to Patong Police this morning for shooting another Thai man dead in the staircase of an apartment building which is said to be the residence for staff from a Patong bar.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 November 2017, 01:07PM

The apartment building on Soi Sukcharoen, Phra Mata Rd in Patong where the shooting took place. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation
The apartment building on Soi Sukcharoen, Phra Mata Rd in Patong where the shooting took place. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Panya Yinglang turned himself in to Patong Police at 5am for shooting Amporn Suksawat, 47, in whagt Panya told police was an “ongoing dispute”, said Patong Police investigator Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng.

According to the police report, Maj Teerasak was notified of the shooting by the Kusoldharm Foundation at 6:10am, and that police arrived at the scene to find Mr Amporn’s body learning against the wall of the staircase on the 4th floor of the apartment building.

According to the police report the apartment building, located on Soi Sukcharoen, Phra Mata Rd in Patong, is the residence of staff employed at the Pumpui.

KMM Services

Mr Amporn’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination, but the police report confirms he had been shot once in the right clavicle.

It should also be noted that from photos The Phuket News has been provided regarding this incident, Mr Amporn had in possession a flick knife at the incident took place.

 

 
