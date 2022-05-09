Patong Pansuk resumes activities

PHUKET: The Patong Development Foundation resumed its ‘Patong Pansuk’ (‘Patong Cupboard’) charity activities yesterday (May 8), handing out 400 “Survival bags” of food and other essential household items and financial assistance to 30 children to ensure they can continue their studies.

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 May 2022, 10:01AM

The event, held at the Patong Bay Hill Hotel, was the first Patong Pansuk activity since the nightlife venue at the hotel was ordered closed for 15 days for breach of the Hotel Act for holding late-night events beyond the COVID-mandated closing time of 11pm at the time.

With the closure ordered from Apr 22, Patong Pansuk activities were suspended from Apr 24 on.

Phakarat Tamchu, Chairman of the Patong Development Foundation, explained that the foundation’s charity activities were still much needed to help alleviate the financial stress of those left without incomes due to the COVID-19 situation.

The children who received “scholarships” of B1,000 financial assistance had to be under 15 years of age and registered to attend a school in the Patong, Kamala or Kathu area, she added.

“In addition, members of the Patong Development Foundation went to donate small cash allowances to the elderly and bedridden patients in seven communities in the Patong city area,” Ms Phakarat said.

“Twenty people received a grant of B500 each under the ‘Patong Pansuk Senior OK’ project,” she added.

The activity yesterday also saw children from the Ban Tawan area in Phuket Town brought to the hotel to freely enjoy the pool.

Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin, Executive Director of the Pisona Group and hence the Patong Bay Hill Hotel, pointed out that the hotel had previously organised many similar such activities as those held yesterday.

“This is an activity for children to relax and do various activities free of charge, which has been well received in the past because besides children having fun it is also another way to connect family relationships,” he said.

“Because having a warm family will make society strong, and the impact of various social problems that will occur in the future will be reduced.

“Plus, those who took part get a prize to take home as well,” he added.

“The Pisona Group is ready to support these activities to continue creating a better society,” Mr Prab said.