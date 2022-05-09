tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Pansuk resumes activities

Patong Pansuk resumes activities

PHUKET: The Patong Development Foundation resumed its ‘Patong Pansuk’ (‘Patong Cupboard’) charity activities yesterday (May 8), handing out 400 “Survival bags” of food and other essential household items and financial assistance to 30 children to ensure they can continue their studies.

COVID-19economicspatongcharity
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 May 2022, 10:01AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The event, held at the Patong Bay Hill Hotel, was the first Patong Pansuk activity since the nightlife venue at the hotel was ordered closed for 15 days for breach of the Hotel Act for holding late-night events beyond the COVID-mandated closing time of 11pm at the time.

With the closure ordered from Apr 22, Patong Pansuk activities were suspended from Apr 24 on.

Phakarat Tamchu, Chairman of the Patong Development Foundation, explained that the foundation’s charity activities were still much needed to help alleviate the financial stress of those left without incomes due to the COVID-19 situation.

The children who received “scholarships” of B1,000 financial assistance had to be under 15 years of age and registered to attend a school in the Patong, Kamala or Kathu area, she added.

“In addition, members of the Patong Development Foundation went to donate small cash allowances to the elderly and bedridden patients in seven communities in the Patong city area,” Ms Phakarat said.

“Twenty people received a grant of B500 each under the ‘Patong Pansuk Senior OK’ project,” she added.

The activity yesterday also saw children from the Ban Tawan area in Phuket Town brought to the hotel to freely enjoy the pool.

Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin, Executive Director of the Pisona Group and hence the Patong Bay Hill Hotel, pointed out that the hotel had previously organised many similar such activities as those held yesterday.

“This is an activity for children to relax and do various activities free of charge, which has been well received in the past because besides children having fun it is also another way to connect family relationships,” he said.

“Because having a warm family will make society strong, and the impact of various social problems that will occur in the future will be reduced.

“Plus, those who took part get a prize to take home as well,” he added.

“The Pisona Group is ready to support these activities to continue creating a better society,” Mr Prab said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer
Nightspots eye June relaunch
Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death
Warning over new sub-variants
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting

 

Phuket community
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Even if only a percentage of car owners comply its a step in the right direction - next step enforce...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Kurt "A central registration of number of ATK tests kits sold by shops" ??? Are you...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

@Kurt Wasn't it you who said that Europeans won't come because they have to help Ukrainian...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

@Kurt As you always like to talk about "Chinese vaccines" and as you like to call those ...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

China developed the 50% efficacy Sinovax. China has a zero Covid policy because they know should the...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Another law to be ignored Please someone send a copy of the 'Broken windows' study to every...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Every time you don't have an answer or you don't want to answer,you come up with &qu...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

As pm Prayut states that he will not take sides during this week meeting in USA, he doesn't need...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 