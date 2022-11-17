British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong, Karon to suffer day-long water outage

Patong, Karon to suffer day-long water outage

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that parts of Patong and Karon will be without mains water supply today (Nov 18).

Water-Supplypatongconstruction
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 November 2022, 07:00AM

Parts of Patong and Karon will be left without tap water on Nov 18. Image: Phuket PWA

Parts of Patong and Karon will be left without tap water on Nov 18. Image: Phuket PWA

The PWA has announced that water supply will be limited to very weak or completely shut-off in parts of Karon and Patong as there will be now electricity at the RO (reverse-osmosis) plant north of Karon Beach on Nov 18.

The outage is expected to continue off from 9am to 5pm. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. The PWA will restore mains water supply as soon as possible.

The areas to be affected include Patak Rd. from Centara to Karon Municipality (including Soi Patak 16-24) and from Le Meridien to Phra Metta Rd, Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, and Nanai Rd.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.





 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Timothy | 18 November 2022 - 08:46:46 

These idiots couldn't get a generator to power the RO plant for one day? No, in "world class" Phuket, one day without water is to be expected. Just like no sidewalks or proper roads, no pedestrian crosswalks, garbage everywhere you look, aggressive touts, loud motorbikes, taxi mafia, traffic jams....etc etc etc.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok on day 1 of Apec summit
Turtle nesting season begins with over 100 eggs found north of Phuket
Phuket yacht tourism touted to bring B1.1bn
Avoid breakdowns on Patong Hill, police urge
Three sentenced to life for flight MH17 downing
German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia
Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour
Phuket Governor receives Apirak Navy badge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis rules tweaked, Phuketian lottery winner, Parrot fish, World Cup loan? || November 17
Bangla weapons, drugs checks continue
Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028 hots up
Detainee’s tale of torture under Russians in Kherson
Local man wins B12mn on lottery
Cannabis Regulations Update: Grow-er not a Show-er
Phuket Chinese Consul bids farewell

 

Phuket community
Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van

I have been on the roads last few days - the level of chaos is up noticeably. ...(Read More)

German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia

More about this story and other stories about that fine couple can be found on the Pattaya news ! Th...(Read More)

Apec protesters warned to stay away

@Kurt As in every other country where a summit is held with the participation of many head of the st...(Read More)

German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia

One only has to read the article carefully to see that this is very dodgy couple,even if not all que...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

@Fascinated, Yup, that is as it is. You hit the true nail on the head! And all Thai in Patong know i...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

Watching a water truck "cleaning" Bang Wan road in Kamala - it was washing tons of sand an...(Read More)

German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia

Article didn't mention or the couple returned with/without rented car to Thailand. Was there a l...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

One wonders after all the money spent on flood defence in Patong over the past 20 years why it still...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

What a mess, shown on the photo's. About Patong hospital/RTP station area. I wrote recently abou...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

Too much concrete everywhere and nowhere for the water to run off or subside in to the soil. It will...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners

 