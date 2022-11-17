Patong, Karon to suffer day-long water outage

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that parts of Patong and Karon will be without mains water supply today (Nov 18).

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 November 2022, 07:00AM

Parts of Patong and Karon will be left without tap water on Nov 18. Image: Phuket PWA

The PWA has announced that water supply will be limited to very weak or completely shut-off in parts of Karon and Patong as there will be now electricity at the RO (reverse-osmosis) plant north of Karon Beach on Nov 18. The outage is expected to continue off from 9am to 5pm. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. The PWA will restore mains water supply as soon as possible. The areas to be affected include Patak Rd. from Centara to Karon Municipality (including Soi Patak 16-24) and from Le Meridien to Phra Metta Rd, Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, and Nanai Rd. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.







