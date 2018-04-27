PHUKET: The legal representative of a Patong hotel and one of the hotel company’s executive board members today (April 27) upheld their promise to file a complaint against a Royal Thai Army officer in Phuket for alleged breach of the controversial Computer Crimes Act.

Friday 27 April 2018, 06:08PM

The hotel’s legal representative Anand Chaiyadej (2nd from left) accompanied by Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit (2nd from right) at Patong Police Station today (April 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Anand Chaiyadej, who is the legal representative for the Patong Paragon Co Ltd, along with Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit filed the complaint at Patong Police Station this morning.

The complaint accused Army Spokesman Col Pramote Promin of causing damage to Mr Wisit through defamatory accusations made through “media” on April 2.

This made the illegal acts relevant under the Computer Crimes Act, Mr Anand explained to the press after the complaint was filed today.

The words published in the video clip posted online accused Mr Wisit of insulting the Royal Thai Army were not what Mr Wisit said, Mr Anand explained.

“This action has caused a great misunderstanding and resulted in negative consequences for Mr Wisit,” he said.

Mr Anand threatened to take the issue to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, if remedial action were not taken.

He also called on the Army have all nine soldiers involved in the case removed from Phuket.

“If Royal Thai Army Region 4 does not take any action within a month, I will take this case to the Supreme Court,” he warned.

“It is our right and it’s time for people to protect themselves,” Mr Anand said.

“Plus, I will go to complain in person to Army chief General Chalermchai Sittisart to have these nine soldiers moved out of Phuket until the case has concluded,” he added.

The Patong resort on April 7 threatened to file a counter-claim of defamation against the Royal Thai Army seeking their own damages to the tune of B100 million.

That threat came in response to Army Region 4 Commander Lt Gen Piyawat Narkvanich announcing on April 1 that he had instructed Army legal officers to file defamation charges against the hotel over the video posted online.

The video report claimed that Mr Wisit had accused soldiers visiting the hotel of trying to extort money from him while visiting the hotel reportedly to resolve an unfair dismissal claim. (See story here.)

Today was the second counter-complaint filed by the hotel against the Royal Thai Army. Mr Anand and Mr Wisit filed a complaint in person at Patong Police Station on April 2.

That counter-complaint was in response to two Patong Police officers being accused of allegedly providing “private protection services” for Mr Wisit.

The two officers accused of providing the private bodyguard services were transferred to a training centre in Surat Thani that same day with immediate effect. (See story here.)