The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong hotel files Computer Crimes Act complaint against Thai Army soldiers

PHUKET: The legal representative of a Patong hotel and one of the hotel company’s executive board members today (April 27) upheld their promise to file a complaint against a Royal Thai Army officer in Phuket for alleged breach of the controversial Computer Crimes Act.

military, crime,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 27 April 2018, 06:08PM

The hotel’s legal representative Anand Chaiyadej (2nd from left) accompanied by Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit (2nd from right) at Patong Police Station today (April 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The hotel’s legal representative Anand Chaiyadej (2nd from left) accompanied by Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit (2nd from right) at Patong Police Station today (April 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Anand Chaiyadej, who is the legal representative for the Patong Paragon Co Ltd, along with Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit filed the complaint at Patong Police Station this morning.

The complaint accused Army Spokesman Col Pramote Promin of causing damage to Mr Wisit through defamatory accusations made through “media” on April 2.

This made the illegal acts relevant under the Computer Crimes Act, Mr Anand explained to the press after the complaint was filed today.

The words published in the video clip posted online accused Mr Wisit of insulting the Royal Thai Army were not what Mr Wisit said, Mr Anand explained.

“This action has caused a great misunderstanding and resulted in negative consequences for Mr Wisit,” he said.

Mr Anand threatened to take the issue to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, if remedial action were not taken.

He also called on the Army have all nine soldiers involved in the case removed from Phuket.

“If Royal Thai Army Region 4 does not take any action within a month, I will take this case to the Supreme Court,” he warned.

World Cup League @ BISP

“It is our right and it’s time for people to protect themselves,” Mr Anand said.

“Plus, I will go to complain in person to Army chief General Chalermchai Sittisart to have these nine soldiers moved out of Phuket until the case has concluded,” he added.

The Patong resort on April 7 threatened to file a counter-claim of defamation against the Royal Thai Army seeking their own damages to the tune of B100 million.

That threat came in response to Army Region 4 Commander Lt Gen Piyawat Narkvanich announcing on April 1 that he had instructed Army legal officers to file defamation charges against the hotel over the video posted online.

The video report claimed that Mr Wisit had accused soldiers visiting the hotel of trying to extort money from him while visiting the hotel reportedly to resolve an unfair dismissal claim. (See story here.)

Today was the second counter-complaint filed by the hotel against the Royal Thai Army. Mr Anand and Mr Wisit filed a complaint in person at Patong Police Station on April 2.

That counter-complaint was in response to two Patong Police officers being accused of allegedly providing “private protection services” for Mr Wisit.

The two officers accused of providing the private bodyguard services were transferred to a training centre in Surat Thani that same day with immediate effect. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Family destitute after woman killed by falling cable

Sadly the average Thai worker cannot afford life-insurance. Lets hope that the company responsible for the cable, will be forced to pay a huge compens...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

or maybe just irrelevant mindless nonsense....(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

So, Lt Gen Thitiraj said "they will now expand the scope of their investigation to determine whether an organised crime gang of Thais and foreign...(Read More)

Phuket Panda Beauty raid nets B5mn in fake beauty creams

I guess that is what it takes to address the issue of fake merchandise...the real company itself has to force the issue. I wonder when Mr. Vitton and...(Read More)

Police urge pool safety after toddler drowns at Phuket villa

Shameless comment of this police captain to talk about a 'punishable by law' framework right after this very sad happening. The hypocrisy i...(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Whatever a police officer is down-talking, Thailand was/is a sex trade holiday destination. Big thai business. Ever walked with your wife on Silom Rd ...(Read More)

Police urge pool safety after toddler drowns at Phuket villa

Just terrible, very sorry for this family, and a sad example of how fast things can go wrong. I also find it ridiculous for the Top Cop to remind us ...(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Sex and drug trades are prolific because salaries do not match with the cost of the life even for Thais with Bachelor or Master degrees. A family with...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

I think it is called censorship R-2... I am often a victim of it often, and comes with living in a pseudo "free" society....(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal

Dredging a black water canal but not stopping the polluters is the same as mopping a floor but not repair a leaking tap. Phuket Public Works already ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.