Patong police transferred amid hotel boss private bodyguard probe

PHUKET: Two Phuket police officers have been transferred to a training academy in Surat Thani amid an investigation into why they were allegedly providing private protection services for a hotel executive in Patong.

patong, military, police, crime,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 April 2018, 04:16PM

Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee confirmed the transfers, which are effective immediately, this morning (April 2).

The transfers followed Lt Col Surasak Peungyeam, Deputy Commander of the 25th Military Circle, accompanied by Sub Lt Wattanachai Klongpradit, also of the Royal Thai Army 25th Military Circle, filing a complaint in person about the officers at Patong Police Station at 8:30am today.

“Provincial Police Region 8 Chief Gen Sorasak Yenprem ordered to find out the facts about these two policemen,” Col Anothai said.

“The two officers have now been transferred to Region 8 Provincial Police Training Centre in Surat Thani,” he added.

Col Anothai and Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Jetsada Seangsuree received the complaint, which stems from the officers’ role in serving the hotel executive, who is now to face formal charges of defamation against the Royal Thai Army over a video posted on YouTube.

The video shows a meeting of Sub Lt Wattanachai with the hotel executive last Tuesday (on Mar 27) that has now led to allegations of extortion by soldiers, and the army’s retaliatory claims of defamation.

The talks with the hotel executive were initially intended to focus on the allegedly unfair dismissal of a hotel employee.

The video was posted after the meeting on Mar 27, and Lt Gen Piyawat Narkvanich, Commander of Royal Thai Army Region Four, publicly confirmed yesterday (April 1) that he had formally requested that the two police officers be transferred after Col Surasak pointed out that the two officers were accompanying the hotel management figure concerned in a “protection” role.

Gen Piyawat also confirmed yesterday that he had instructed army legal officers to prepare their complaint to take legal action against the hotel management as the allegation in the video clip – that a group of army officers went to the hotel to extort money from the hotel management – had tarnished the reputation of Army Region Four. (See story here.)

“Right now we are investigating the clip, which was posted on YouTube by ‘Cheng Yeap C’ on March 28,” Col Anothai said.

“We are continuing our investigation [into the incident]. We have to find out the full facts to be fair to both the Royal Thai Army official and the hotel management,” Col Anothai noted.

However, he added, “Meanwhile, the hotel executive was supposed to have an official appointment with Royal Thai Police today, but that has been postponed.”

 

 
malczx7r | 03 April 2018 - 12:50:00

Previous comment made me chuckle, "no reputations left to be tarnished" how true.  Just get rid of RTP and let the army take over, simple solution to nearly all the problems.

Kurt | 02 April 2018 - 20:10:39

One can't make this up or believe it outside Thailand
TWO RTP Officers 'in doubt' transferred to a RTP TRAINING ACADEMY 
To teach their tricks to other RTP officers?
Not exactly a NCPO aim. Is itn't ?
( fighting corruption and reform)
Story must be a belated 1 April fool's story
Oh, and yes, there are no reputations left to be tarnished 
So no need to worry about that

...

Discover Thainess | 02 April 2018 - 18:09:02

As has been suggested before many times, it does seem the only way to clean up the RTP is to disband it completely and start again from the ground up.

Matches 3 result(s)
Related stories
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
