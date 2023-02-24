Pro Property Partners
Patong Hill traffic reduced ahead of waterworks

Patong Hill traffic reduced ahead of waterworks

PHUKET: Phuket officials have reduced traffic over Patong Hill to one lane each way ahead of the road being closed overnight so that water mains pipes can be installed from the bottom of the hill to the Chao Por Seua ‘Tiger’ Temple at the top of the hill.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 February 2023, 01:31PM

Traffic over Patong Hill is now one lane each way only Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the latest notices issued. Photo: Supplied

One of the notices issued earlier this week. Photo: Supplied

The officers installed traffic cones and barriers to reduce the traffic to one lane each way this morning (Feb 24), allowing only small vehicles to cross the hill.

Officials have now also clarified exactly which vehicles may travel over the hill during which hours, after a week of announcing that the road will be closed to all traffic from 9pm to 5am on Sunday and Monday night (Feb 26-27).

Later in the week notices were issued announcing that no heavy vehicles were allowed over the hill even during the day from Feb 26-27.

Depending on which agency was issuing the notice, the announcements at first said that heavy vehicles were not allowed to travel up the hill to Patong during the day, but allowed downhill, then announcements later said heavy vehicles were banned in both directions during the day, but only from Feb 26-27.

Kathu Police after 10:30pm last night finally issued notices clarifying that no heavy vehicles “with four to six wheels” were allowed over Patong Hill at any time from today through Monday (Feb 24-27).

C and C Marine

The announcement was shared by the Phuket Info Center this morning (Feb 24).

Drivers of heavy vehicles have been instructed to access Patong by either of the same two routes used while repairs were carried out after the landslide on the hill in October last year ‒ they are to access Patong either through Chalong-Kata-Karon or via Cherng Talay and Kamala.

Meanwhile, all traffic in both directions will not be permitted over Patong Hill from 9pm to 5am on Feb 26-27, Kathu Police said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

