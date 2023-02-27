Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

PHUKET: Phuket officials are urging motorists to avoid Patong Hill from 9pm to 5am tonight while the road is closed to all traffic while works on installing water mains continues after long traffic tailbacks plagued the hill last night (Feb 26).

transporttourismpatongconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 February 2023, 09:28AM

Much confusion has ensued among motorists over which vehicles are permitted to use the road over Patong Hill (Phra Baramee Rd) during which hours, officials noted this moring (Feb 27).

Many motorbike riders mistakenly believed that motorbikes would be allowed over the hill during the night, when all vehicles are prohibited from crossing the hill in both directions from 9pm to 5am, noted a report by the Phuket Info Center.

Car and van drivers looking to avoid the alternative routes through Chalong-Kata-Karon or through Kamala saw long tailbacks on the Patong Development Foundation privately built road from the bottom of the hill to the Chao Por Seua temple (“Tiger Temple) at the top of the hill.

Phuket officials this morning reminded motorists that the road will be closed to all vehicles again while the waterworks installation continues tonight (Feb 27).

The road will again be closed to all vehicles from 9pm to 5am tonight, the PIC noted.

All large vehicles are banned from using the road at any time until the waterworks have been completed, as they have been since Friday (Feb 24), the center added.