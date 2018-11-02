PHUKET: The annual Phuket Carnival to mark the start of the tourism high season began in Patong last night (Nov 1) with the colourful parade throughout Phuket’s busiest tourism town.

The Phuket Carnival got underway in Patong last night (Nov 1). Photo: Patong Municipality

As is tradition, the carnival kicked off with the annual parade, which coursed its way through the town and along the beachfront road. Thousands of people lined the streets to enjoy the hundreds of colourful costumes and floats as the parade passed by.

The parade concluded at Loma Park on the Patong beachfront, which will serve as the centre of festivities for the next five days.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Phuket’s three Vice Governors, PrakobWongmaneerung, Thanyawat Chanpinit and Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, led the official opening ceremony on stage on Patong Beach to declare the festival official open.

Also present to get the party started were a host of high-ranking officials, including Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, among others.

“I would like to welcome Phuket Governor in having the great honour of opening the annual Phuket Carnival to mark the beginning of the tourism high season in Patong this year,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

She explained that the fair was held each year to promote tourism and to welcome tourists from all over the world.

Among the activities this year are entertainment performances and popular music bands, dance competitions a mass underwater cleanup and even traditional kite flying.

The carnival also features stalls selling food and beverages as well as a host of cultural activities.

“Traditional kite flying is the highlight during the daytime at the beach,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

“Tonight the highlight is a live concert and traditional music competition by young people from high school,” she added.

For the list of activities to be held, click here.