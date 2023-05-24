Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed

PHUKET: Patong Municipality has confirmed there will be a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol in key areas of Patong as local residents go to the polls to elect a new councillor on June 11.

politicsalcoholtourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 10:00AM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect all throughout Constituency 3, shaded yellow in the map above. Image: Patong Municipality

Patong Municipality Election Director Wipa Chanthong confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (May 24) that the ban was explained in the official notice that she issued announcing the election.

The ban is invoked under Section 123 of the Election of Local Council Members or Local Administrators Act 2019, Ms Wipa explained in the notice.

Under Section 123, those who sell, give away or host events for the consumption of any type of alcoholic beverage within the election boundaries from 6pm the day before the election until 6pm on the election day face a fine of up to B10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

As such, the ban will be in effect throughout Patong Municipality Constituency 3 from 6pm Saturday, June 10 to 6pm Sunday, June 11.

Constituency 3 is home to 6,914 residents.

From west to east, Constituency 3 covers from the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) to Nanai Rd and beyond.

North to south, Constituency 3 covers from Phra Baramee Rd at the northern end of the town all the way to include the headland south of the main Patong town area, including Tri Trang Beach.

(See map above, or click here for a full written description of the Constituency 3 boundaries.)

Popular nightlife district Bangla Rd and the surrounding area are fully within Constituency 3, and will be affected by the ban on the sale of alcohol.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), has confirmed only two candidates approved to contest the council seat: Siripong Kijdamnern, 47, a resident of Nanai Rd, Patong; and Chokchai Sanguanwong, 48, a resident of Phet Kut Rd, Patong.