Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed

Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed

PHUKET: Patong Municipality has confirmed there will be a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol in key areas of Patong as local residents go to the polls to elect a new councillor on June 11.

politicsalcoholtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 10:00AM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect all throughout Constituency 3, shaded yellow in the map above. Image: Patong Municipality

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect all throughout Constituency 3, shaded yellow in the map above. Image: Patong Municipality

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect all throughout Constituency 3, shaded yellow in the map above. Image: Patong Municipality

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect all throughout Constituency 3, shaded yellow in the map above. Image: Patong Municipality

« »

Patong Municipality Election Director Wipa Chanthong confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (May 24) that the ban was explained in the official notice that she issued announcing the election.

The ban is invoked under Section 123 of the Election of Local Council Members or Local Administrators Act 2019, Ms Wipa explained in the notice.

Under Section 123, those who sell, give away or host events for the consumption of any type of alcoholic beverage within the election boundaries from 6pm the day before the election until 6pm on the election day face a fine of up to B10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

As such, the ban will be in effect throughout Patong Municipality Constituency 3 from 6pm Saturday, June 10 to 6pm Sunday, June 11.

Constituency 3 is home to 6,914 residents.

From west to east, Constituency 3 covers from the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) to Nanai Rd and beyond.

North to south, Constituency 3 covers from Phra Baramee Rd at the northern end of the town all the way to include the headland south of the main Patong town area, including Tri Trang Beach.

(See map above, or click here for a full written description of the Constituency 3 boundaries.)

Popular nightlife district Bangla Rd and the surrounding area are fully within Constituency 3, and will be affected by the ban on the sale of alcohol.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), has confirmed only two candidates approved to contest the council seat: Siripong Kijdamnern, 47, a resident of Nanai Rd, Patong; and Chokchai Sanguanwong, 48, a resident of Phet Kut Rd, Patong.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

5,000 jobs to be available at ‘Job Expo Phuket’
Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
Weed farms fret as MFP mulls U-turn
Phuket readies for royal birthday visit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides
World ‘failing’ to protect civilians in combat zones, UN chief says
Prayut allays fears over transfer of power
B300 tourism fee remains in limbo
More than 5k meth pills seized in raid
Bangkok Pride parade set for June 4
Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala landslide concerns, Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes || May 23
Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision
Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

 

Phuket community
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Let one thing clear; The boulders only hold the soil behind it in place. Landslides will come from A...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

It speaks volumes that PLTO is silent as a mouse, when talks regards Phuket Taxi mafia/cartel and no...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Doe it ever appear in the mind of Officials that present Thai slow process of applying for budget ap...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Overlooking the whole cannabis happening; To legalize what is already 'custom' among the peo...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

A formal request for a U-turn in front of that school? That is asking for future traffic accidents a...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

If they are able to do what until now has been deemed impossible by all present and previous MPs and...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Of course the biggest hypocrite who is nothing but a farce has to try and cover his arse by blaming ...(Read More)

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

Old Guy- Must be really old. No comments on this. Just a person who does not know anything about Tu...(Read More)

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

The best thing that has happened for Thailand in many years is NO military presence or influence in ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Capricornball, perhaps the weather conditions were made up just to cover up something wrong with the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket

 