Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Patong local election to affect Bangla area

PHUKET: Patong Municipality has announced a local election that will affect the popular nightlife district of Bangla Rd and the surrounding area.

politicsalcoholtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 12:17PM

Only two candidates will contest the council seat, which covers the heart of Patong. Images: ECT Phuket

Only two candidates will contest the council seat, which covers the heart of Patong. Images: ECT Phuket

The election, to be held on June 11, will be to elect a new representative for Patong Municipality Constituency 3, which covers the heart of the busy tourism town.

The election is necessary as Patong City Council member Sanakorn Shin has resigned, effective April 18, explained Wipa Chanthong, Election Director at Patong Municipality.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), has confirmed only two candidates approved to contest the council seat: Siripong Kijdamnern, 47, a resident of Nanai Rd, Patong; and Chokchai Sanguanwong, 48, a resident of Phet Kut Rd, Patong.

Under election law, any election, even local council byelections, invoke a ban on the sale of alcohol in the voting district from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm the day of the election.

However, Patong officials have yet to issue any clarification on whether this will be applied for this local election, considering the nature of the area affected.

The election notice described the boundary of the election area, which starts along the Patong beachfront and reaches back as far as Nanai Rd.

Starting at the intersection of Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) and Phra Baramee Rd, the boundary continues east along Phra Baramee Rd to the intersection of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

From there it continues south along Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to the Sai Nam Yen intersection, then travels east along Sai Nam Yen Rd to Nanai Rd.

The boundary then continues south along Nanai Rd to Khlong Thor Sung, which flows beside Nanai Rd, and continues along the canal until it reaches 50 Pi Rd. From there it continues south along 50 Pi Rd until it reaches the boundary with Chalong subdistrict, then continues west until it reaches the boundary with Karon subdistrict.

From there, the boundary returns back to the Patong beachfront and continues north along the shoreline to the starting point intersection of Thaweewong Rd with Phra Baramee Rd.

The roads to be affected by the election were listed as:

  1. Thaweewong Rd
  2. Muen Ngoen Rd
  3. Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd, except house numbers 21-93/4 (odd numbers) 
  4. Soi Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee
  5. Soi Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee 2 
  6. Sirirat Rd
  7. Prachanukroh Rd 
  8. Ruamjai Road
  9. Bangla Rd
  10. Phet Kut Rd
  11. Phang Muang Sai Kor Road (Phra Metta Rd*), only house numbers 1-197/1 (odd numbers) 
  12. Phang Muang Sai Kor Road*, only house numbers 2-234/4 (even numbers) 
  13. Nanai Rd, only house numbers 100-280 (even numbers) 
  14. Nanai Rd, only house numbers 121-257/2 (odd numbers) 
  15. Soi Nanai 2
  16. Chalerm Prakiat Rd 
  17. Had Patong Rd
  18. Sawatdirak Rd

* The road commonly called “Phang Muang Sai Kor Road” was renamed Phra Metta Rd after its completion in 2014.

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Fascinated | 19 May 2023 - 12:28:03 

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555.

 

Phuket community
Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555....(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

@PN. Boat diver ?? [Thanks. Fixed - Ed]...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

@Kamala Pete. LMAO. Or maybe he 'fell asleep' at the helm, like his land based taxi brethren...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their h...(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it ...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

According international laws this boat disaster is a 'ships disaster'. And that under the ey...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

That Thai Pattani Insurance is just providing B500,000 per injured passenger doesn't dismiss the...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlawed PERIOD. Problem is - once c...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

Aha, seems more senators leaving the 'sinking army ship'. Counting their buttons. ( yes-no-y...(Read More)

 

