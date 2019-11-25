Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

PHUKET: All 78 French tourists and one German, as well as the 70-strong crew, aboard the cruise ship La Belle des Océans, which breached its hull on an underground rock southeast of Phi Phi Island early this morning, have been brought to Phuket safely, officials have confirmed.

marinetourismSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 25 November 2019, 05:17PM

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The luxury cruise ship ‘La Belle des Océans’ arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Post this morning with all passengers and crew safely aboard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The 4,000-ton Belgium-flagged ship from Brussels arrived at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at about 10am, Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong confirmed.

The Belle was towed back to Phuket by the HTMS Sriracha, which was dispatched by the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa to render assistance this morning. (See story here.)

The tourists were taken to the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket Town, where they will stay until they are flown to Singapore, explained Pramok Urawan of Phuket Shipping Co Ltd.

The tourists on board were on a cruise organised Asian Trials Co Ltd, he said.

Mr Pramok raised concerns that the underwater rock that the cruise liner struck, tearing a hole in the ship’s mid-port section under the waterline, was not marked on navigation charts.

“There was no mark of any underwater rocks in the area on the navigation map. Local people know about it, but foreigners don’t, so the accident happened,” he said.

Phuket Shipping Co Ltd will organise the immediate repairs to be made to the ship at the Phuket Deep Sea Port before it is taken to Singapore for more comprehensive repairs, Mr Pramok explained.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr Wiwat said that navy divers will inspect the damage and assist with the immediate repairs.

“The ship will stay at the Deep Sea Port for about a week while the repairs are completed,” he said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground |:| November 21
Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town
Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks
Hong Kong democracy camp heads for stunning polls win, reports local media
Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges
Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport
Long voter queues as Hong Kong democracy camp seeks poll gains
Mains water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding
Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father

 

Phuket community
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks

The only death it’s corals reefs, nothing to worry about in Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

And Gerry, recently called the thai commander-in-Chief other thai people who are not thinking his ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@Gerry, Do not mix up things. Liking a country has nothing to do with Not liking certain practises/...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020

The south desperately needs full hospital services. The powers that be need to sort out the red tape...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Plain and simple. You can't justify it. Sad but TIT....(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Gee, such large fines are sure to put off all the other corrupt businessman from doing dodgy practic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

At least the serial poster should get the facts right when talking about that old helicopter carrier...(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Sickening. Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first opti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@K. What has disliking of communism to do with trading?You think Thailand is the only country who di...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Build first Government hospitals for thai people. That thai airport thing can wait, tourists already...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thanyapura Football