PHUKET: The cruise ship, La Belle Des Oceans, carrying 150 passengers and crew, has hit underwater rocks and is unable to move southeast of Phi Phi Island, reports the Royal Thai Navy.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 November 2019, 10:13AM

The ship struck bottom last night, reports the Royal Thai Navy. Image: Royal Thai Navy

A Royal Thai Navy officer told The Phuket News this morning (Nov 25) that the navy’s Third Area Command received the call for assistance at 9:30am, though the ship struck bottom last night.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries, the Navy officer confirmed.

The HTMS Sriracha has been dispatched to safely recover those onboard.