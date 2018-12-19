THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has handed over the B5,000 fine levied on the driving caught on video letting his 7-year-old son handle the steering wheel of an interprovincial bus in Phuket last Friday night (Dec 14) to the woman who posted the incident online.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 December 2018, 03:20PM

PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha (centre) announced the B5,000 reward for reporting the incident at a press conference yesterday (Dec 18). Photo: PR Dept

The bus driver, Surachai Riap-roy, 45, who was also present at the press conference yesterday, took responsibility for his actions and quit his job. Photo: PR Dept

The bus driver, Surachai Riap-roy, 45, who was also recorded taking a video call on his phone while his son was “driving”, also had his licence suspended for one month – a penalty made moot if Surachai makes good on his claim that he will seek work following another career. To this, he did quit his job as a bus driver. (See story here.)

PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha, accompanied by PLTO Chief Policy Specialist Praprai Sounkul, announced the B5,000 reward for reporting the incident at a press conference yesterday (Dec 18).

“The Phuket Transport Office has fined Mr Surachai B5,000 and suspended his license for one month in accordance with the Land Transport Act, BE 2522 (1979), Section 102 and Section 107,” Mr Banyat said yesterday.

“We gave the B5,000 as a reward to the passenger who recorded the video and posted it online,” he added.

“We have also ordered the bus company involved, Phatthalung Thaksin Transport Co Ltd, to refund the fare to this passenger,” Mr Banyat said.

Chob Phutsupa, Chief of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2, located on Thepkrasattri Rd north of Phuket Town, and where the bus involved departed from, said, “From this incident, officers will strictly check drivers and their vehicles for the safety of passengers.

“We will be focusing on that the driver must be fit to drive carefully and abide by the traffic laws,” she said.

 

 

Kurt | 19 December 2018 - 15:38:07 

Wow, I have many wrong road doings by these professional drivers on my front and back dash cams, mostly Van's. Any chance I get a 5000 thb bonus for showing the dangerous wrong doings of tourist Van drivers? Registration plate numbers very clear.  Oh, and how about  that highway police thing? When they start patrolling on the Phuket roads? Never see them. Anyone?

