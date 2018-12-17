THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket ‘multitasking’ bus driver suspended, fined B5k – quits job

PHUKET: A bus driver exposed online for driving dangerously by allowing his young son to ‘take the wheel’ and taking a video call while driving a public interprovincial bus from Phuket to Phattalung has had his license suspended and been fined B5,000.

tourismtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 December 2018, 10:52AM

Bus driver Surachai Riap-roy, 45, confessed to the incident and has since quit his job. Image: Screengrab / Mango Maimai

Bus driver Surachai Riap-roy, 45, confessed to the incident and has since quit his job. Image: Screengrab / Mango Maimai

Bus driver Surachai Riap-roy (right), 45, confessed to the incident and has since quit his job. Photo: PLTO

Bus driver Surachai Riap-roy (right), 45, confessed to the incident and has since quit his job. Photo: PLTO

The driver, Surachai Riap-roy, 45, has also quit his job.

Facebook user ‘Mango Maimai’ posted photos and videos of her unsettling experience on the popular Khab Rod Baepnee Tong Prachan Phuket (Driving like this must be condemned) Facebook page on Saturday (Dec 15).

In he post, Mango Maimai said she called Phatthalung Thaksin Co on Friday night to book a ticket from Phuket to Phatthalung. She was told that all the regular seats were booked but that she could take an extra seat if she wanted.

She agreed and boarded the bus in Muang Mai, northern Phuket, at 9:15pm. As she was paying the attendant, she noticed the driver was teaching his young son to drive, with the boy sitting on his father’s lap and holding the steering wheel.

“The driver kept teaching his son to drive. Worse still, he was making a video call from his mobile phone to chat. I immediately decided to get off the bus at Tha Chatchai (the next stop),” she wrote.

“He doesn’t care for the safety of the passengers on board. This is a passenger bus, not a children’s playground for use as a driving exercise. How many lives are in your hands?” she said in her post.

As of this morning (Dec 17), Praprai Sounkul, Chief Policy Specialist at the Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO), confirmed that the driver, Surachai, had already been brought to task over the incident.

QSI International School Phuket

“Following the video on social media in the case of a Phuket public bus diver’s careless diving and also teaching his son, 7, to drive, I ordered the driver and the bus company to come to the PLTO to explain themselves,” he said.

The driver, Surachai, confessed that he was the driver in the video posted online. However, he said that he still had his hand on the wheel while his son was ‘driving the bus’.

“My son got off the bus at the Phang Nga Bus Terminal, and I continued driving to Songkhla (the bus’s final destination),” Surachai said in his statement to the PLTO.

In turn, Mr Prapai confirmed, “The Phuket Land Transportation Office has suspended the driver’s license for one mouth and fined him B5,000 for careless diving.”

However, Surachai has already said that he will no longer drive public buses for a living.

He expressed his regret for the incident and said, “I take full responsibility for this and I have quit my job as a bus driver to take up another career.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Appeal launched for Irish tourist after ‘horrific’ Phuket road accident
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
Phuket Marine Office urges water safety for Loy Krathong
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Nine Brits safe after yacht set afire by lightning
Phuket marine safety inspected ahead of high season
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Low-pressure system brings weather warning for Phuket, Andaman
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Just because something is "legal" doesn't make it right. There's no way on earth a...(Read More)

Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Well, it took some time to modificate the documents to make legal what was illegal + a lot of brown ...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

@Discover-Thainess: I guess because the Patong police is involved in all this illegal buisiness, oth...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Police are not involved, because it is not their job. They have no mandate in counterfeit matters. ...(Read More)

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

"weather warning for all of Southern Thailand" Way to cover your backside TMD. Phang Nga B...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Be no shop left in patong lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

Highway Police? I fall of my chair! Since when has Phuket highway police? Anyone? And the general fo...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

OK, I'll ask the question... how does a parade show readiness? And if it does, just what are the...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation

 