Overnight water-supply outages to affect Wichit

Overnight water-supply outages to affect Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Wichit on Thursday night (Nov 5) and Saturday night (Nov 7) while workers continue to carry out tests to determine to determine leaks in the water-supply network.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 November 2020, 07:07PM

The areas to be affected by the water outage on Thursday night, from 10pm to 3am, include Phuket Villa California. 

The areas to be affected on Saturday night during the same period include Chaofa Garden Home, off Chaofa East Rd, and Moo Baan Chinnawoot on Thepanusorn Rd. 

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

