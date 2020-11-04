The areas to be affected by the water outage on Thursday night, from 10pm to 3am, include Phuket Villa California.
The areas to be affected on Saturday night during the same period include Chaofa Garden Home, off Chaofa East Rd, and Moo Baan Chinnawoot on Thepanusorn Rd.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
